Premier Workspaces Successfully Repositions Competitor Location in Frisco, TX

FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Workspaces®, a national flexible workspace leader in Irvine, California, is thrilled to announce the opening of its most recent location at 3201 Dallas Pkwy in Frisco, TX. This new coworking office space is in the prestigious 12-story Hall Park Building, which features on-site casual dining, outdoor meeting & workspaces, bike share program and much more.



In addition to 35 full-service private offices, 16 dedicated desk and 2 meeting rooms, clients will enjoy on-site hospitality, covered parking, fitness center access, and building amenities – including over 200 pieces of art in the sculpture garden. This property offers an impressive and unique experience that’s conveniently located at the corner of Warren and Dallas Parkways – just blocks away from entertainment, shopping, and restaurants at the Star District and Ford Center.

"Premier has a strong track record of success in this area," said Michael Pollack, Premier’s Vice President of Real Estate. He added, "Frisco is a thriving market, and our business model, refined over the past two decades, has proven its value." With this marking Premier’s second center in Frisco, fifth in Texas, and over 85 locations nationwide, the company has a deep understanding of market dynamics and what drives success. Premier is eager to bring that expertise to 3201 Dallas Parkway, a space formerly operated by Common Desk, a WeWork company.

Amy Fuller, Premier’s President, added “Premier offers a hospitality-driven experience that’s unique. In addition to private offices, we also have virtual plans and meeting rooms that can be easily customized to meet any need. I’m confident that this new location will perform well.”

For more information about Premier Workspaces’ Hall Park executive suites, coworking options, meeting room rentals and/or a virtual office address, please visit the webpage or call (469) 850-0099.

About Premier Workspaces:

Premier Workspaces (http://www.premierworkspaces.com) is a prominent operator within the executive suite, coworking, and shared workspace domain, maintaining an extensive network of locations across the United States. These locations are spread across including Arizona, California, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Washington, and the District of Columbia. With a history dating back to 2002, Premier Workspaces has overseen the ownership and operation of over 144 locations, encompassing a total commercial office space exceeding 2.6 million square feet.

