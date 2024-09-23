Sahith Theegala Joins ONEflight International as Brand Ambassador, Elevating Luxury Private Jet Travel Experience

DENVER, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONEflight International, a leader in the Private Jet Travel industry, is thrilled to announce the addition of rising PGA TOUR star Sahith Theegala to its esteemed roster of Brand Ambassadors. This partnership underscores ONEflight's commitment to offering unparalleled luxury travel experiences to golf enthusiasts and discerning travelers alike.

Sahith, known for his remarkable talent and dynamic presence on the course, joins a distinguished group of PGA TOUR players including Denny McCarthy, Patrick Rodgers, Scott Stallings, Akshay Bhatia, and Adam Schenk. His dedication to excellence in golf aligns seamlessly with ONEflight's mission to provide top-tier private aviation services.

"We are excited to welcome Sahith to the ONEflight family," said Ferren Rajput, CEO at ONEflight International. "His incredible skill, sportsmanship, and emerging influence in the golf world make him an ideal ambassador for our brand. We look forward to collaborating with him to create unforgettable travel experiences for our clients."

The partnership between ONEflight and Sahith Theegala transcends traditional endorsements, reflecting a shared commitment to exceptional experiences—whether soaring through the skies in a private jet or excelling on the golf course. By aligning with such a talented athlete, ONEflight reinforces its status as the preferred choice for those who demand the highest standards of service and performance.

ONEflight International is dedicated to providing its clients with seamless and personalized private aviation solutions. With the addition of Sahith Theegala, the company continues to elevate its brand, ensuring extraordinary experiences that exceed expectations for travelers and golf fans alike.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Dave Rajyagor – VP Strategic Initiatives

720.575.4303

DaveRajyagor@oneflight.net

About ONEflight International

ONEflight International is a global private aviation company revolutionizing the luxury private jet travel industry since the company’s founding in 2010. It is the fastest growing market leader developing and implementing technological solutions for non-commercial air travel through BAJit, its proprietary online Book a Jet platform. With over 700 world-class selected aircraft charter operator partnerships and a network of 7,000 private jets worldwide, ONEflight empowers members to seamlessly search, select and book a private flight with a fleet of aircraft at their disposal and excellent customer service from booking to disembarking.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58411517-9c2c-49d2-acde-756e48d127cc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1dddc4c1-8726-41e7-b028-e0df8f5d43b2