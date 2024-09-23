Toll Brothers Announces National Partnership with Sunrun to Provide Solar Power and Storage to Toll Brothers Homes

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, and Sunrun Inc., America’s #1 home solar and storage provider, today announced a new national partnership for Sunrun to provide solar power and storage to Toll Brothers homes. Sunrun and Toll Brothers have an exclusive agreement for Sunrun to provide solar power as an included feature in all Toll Brothers homes in California, as well as a preferred agreement to provide solar for additional Toll Brothers divisions nationwide.

As part of the agreement, Sunrun will serve as a “one-stop shop” to provide solar as a standard feature in all Toll Brothers communities in California, including sales, design, permitting, installation, customer care, and warranty. Sunrun also provides home buyers with the choice of a third-party battery storage system, including EnPhase or the Tesla Powerwall 3, to integrate with their provided residential solar system.





“We are pleased to announce this new agreement with Sunrun as our national solar and storage partner, providing our home buyers with state-of-the-art options for clean, reliable power in their new homes,” said Seth Ring, Executive Vice President of Toll Brothers. “Since 2015, Toll Brothers has been committed to incorporating solar into our communities in California and beyond, and we are excited to continue this commitment to innovation and our environment with Sunrun.”

Under the agreement, Sunrun solar products could also be offered to Toll Brothers homebuyers in additional markets as an option or as a standard (included) feature financed with the home. In certain markets, where third-party ownership (via a Leasing and Power Purchase Agreement) is allowed and available, solar can be added to the home at no cost to the homebuyer.

“Toll Brothers already offers solar power options in a number of additional markets nationwide, including Massachusetts, Nevada, Arizona, and more,” added Ring. “This new agreement with Sunrun provides an excellent framework to expand that reach and promote solar and storage programs to our homebuyers nationwide.”

Founded in 2007, Sunrun has completed solar installation on over one million homes nationwide.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

