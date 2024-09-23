Calm Waters Partnership Acquires Common Shares of Fiddlehead Resources Corp.

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calm Waters Partnership (“Calm Waters“) today announced that on September 3, 2024, 5 million previously acquired subscription receipts of 1487477 B.C. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Fiddlehead Resources Corp. (“Fiddlehead”) acquired for a purchase price of CAD $1 million, were exchanged for 5 million common shares (the “Common Shares”) and 5 million warrants (the “Warrants”) of Fiddlehead in connection with a business combination. As a result of the exchange, as at September 3, 2024, Calm Waters holds 5 million Common Shares, representing 8.00% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and 17.00% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis, assuming exercise of the 5 million Warrants held by Calm Waters. This news release is being issued with respect to Calm Waters under the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation.



A copy of the Early Warning Report that was filed with the applicable securities commissions can be obtained on SEDARplus.ca or by contacting:

Calm Waters Partnership

115 S. 84th Street

Suite 200

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

USA 53214

Contact:

Robert S. Strong,

Managing Partner

414-456-9000





