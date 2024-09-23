Tectum Launches the Tectum Light Node for Custom Token Development

Victoria, Mahe, Seychelles, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tectum, the fastest layer-1 blockchain, launches its Light Node - a tool for custom token development and management. The tech company had announced this product’s launch earlier while releasing its roadmap update.

Tectum’s Light Node promises to be a simplified and effective tool for developers to communicate with the fastest blockchain. Compared to full nodes, this is a more efficient method to transfer data on the decentralized network.

Tectum Light Node - Features of this Custom Token Development and Management Tool

The Tectum Light Node is a tool for custom token development and management. It enables developers to interact with the decentralized network efficiently. To utilize this service, devs must install the app from the company’s GitHub page.

Custom Token Minting

Developers can mint custom tokens on the Tectum Light Node. The process begins with adding the necessary information as shown below:

Token name

Token symbol

Total token amount

Maximum decimal places

Brief description of the token

Developers can create a custom token on the Tectum blockchain after entering the details above. The process requires Tectum Emission Tokens, and users can send TET to the public address below the balance.

Asset Management

The Light Node does not just store your digital assets on the platform. Instead, developers can transfer these custom tokens to every wallet compatible with the Tectum blockchain wallet.

These are the steps to manage your tokens on the Tectum Light Node:

Create a new Tectum Light Node account

Login to the account

Navigate to “Custom Tokens”

Input all the information in the description

Pay $TET to mint new tokens.

Send the custom tokens to an external wallet

Track the custom tokens

Why Tectum Chose to Release a Light Node

Developers typically require full nodes to interact with a blockchain. However, Tectum chose to launch a Light Node for custom token development. The company’s spokesperson gave reasons why the intellectual property firm chose this approach.

In his words, a full node is resource-intensive and requires supercomputers. This is because using a node requires copying blockchain data, and a full node implies copying every blockchain record. This can run into 500 gigabytes of data, if not more.

With the Light Node, however, developers will not require the full blockchain record. Instead, they only have to copy the section of blockchain data they will interact with. In this case, this is the section that processes token transactions.

Instead of storing 500 gigabytes of data, users will only store 10 gigabytes of data or less.

About Tectum

Tectum stands as the world's fastest layer-1 blockchain, boasting an impressive speed of 3.5 million transactions per second. It leverages a proof of utility consensus mechanism, guaranteeing seamless transaction processing via trusted nodes. Unlike many web3 networks, Tectum employs layered transaction processing, eliminating traffic congestion and delays, all while preserving transaction privacy through zero-knowledge proofs.

Key Products:

SoftNote Wallet: Crafted with a user-friendly interface, SoftNoteWallet empowers individuals to effortlessly manage their digital assets.

Crafted with a user-friendly interface, SoftNoteWallet empowers individuals to effortlessly manage their digital assets. SoftNote Bills: Facilitating frictionless transactions and driving scalability, SoftNote Bills revive Bitcoin's utility.

Facilitating frictionless transactions and driving scalability, SoftNote Bills revive Bitcoin's utility. X-Factor Authenticator: Offering top-tier security, X-Factor Authenticator is a quantum-proof three-factor authentication protocol.

Developed by Crispmind, a seasoned intellectual property and software development firm, Tectum embodies a commitment to crafting straightforward solutions for complex challenges. With a diverse portfolio spanning secure messaging, user authentication, blockchain, distributed ledgers, and cryptocurrency, Crispmind caters to both private companies and governmental institutions.

Through innovation and simplicity, Crispmind empowers individuals and enterprises to thrive in the digital age.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining can be risky. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.