Faircourt Asset Management Inc. Announces September Distribution

Toronto, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faircourt Asset Management Inc., as Manager of the Faircourt Fund (NEO:FGX), is pleased to announce the monthly distribution payable on the Shares of the below listed Fund.



Faircourt Funds Trading Symbol Distribution Amount (per share/unit) Ex-Dividend Date Record Date Payable Date Faircourt Gold Income Corp. FGX $0.024 September 27, 2024 September 30, 2024 October 15, 2024

Faircourt Asset Management Inc. is the Investment Advisor for Faircourt Gold Income Corp.

