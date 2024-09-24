Global CBD Product Packaging Market Set to Reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2031, Fueled by Rising Consumer Awareness | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global CBD product packaging market is experiencing significant growth, with global sales estimated to be worth USD 1.3 billion in 2021. According to market analysis, the market is projected to reach a value of USD 2.5 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. In 2020, the revenue generated by the CBD product packaging sector stood at USD 1.2 billion.



This remarkable growth is being driven by the increasing demand for CBD products, as consumer awareness of their health benefits continues to rise. The surge in demand for these products is also pushing brands to innovate, creating sustainable and compliant packaging solutions that align with regulatory standards while appealing to eco-conscious consumers.

As the market evolves, brands are focusing on incorporating secure, tamper-evident packaging designs, especially with the growing influence of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales channels. These channels have become vital in shaping packaging trends, emphasizing the need for reliable and protective packaging solutions to meet consumer expectations for safety and transparency.

The boom in the CBD product packaging market reflects broader trends in consumer preferences, with increasing emphasis on environmentally friendly materials and packaging that resonates with health-conscious individuals.

Rising Demand for CBD Product Packaging Driven by Growth in Pharmaceutical Sector and CBD-Infused Medicines

The growing pharmaceutical sector, combined with the increasing trend of CBD-infused medicines, is projected to significantly boost demand for CBD product packaging. According to a recent report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), spending on the healthcare sector is expected to rise by 6% year-over-year, reflecting the current GDP forecast. As the healthcare industry currently accounts for 10% of global GDP, this gradual uptrend is poised to benefit the packaging industry over the forecast period.

The surge in demand for packaging products stems from the global legalization and approval of CBD for both recreational and therapeutic purposes. In the United States, thirty-four states, including Washington, DC, have legalized CBD for therapeutic use, with ten states extending legalization for both recreational and medicinal applications.

"The CBD product packaging market is rapidly evolving with growing demand for sustainable, eco-friendly solutions. Brands are focusing on innovative designs to enhance product visibility while adhering to regulatory standards. It's an exciting space for both creativity and compliance!" says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

CBD Product Packaging Market Key Takeaways and Projections

The USA is expected to lead the North America CBD Product Packaging market, projecting the fastest growth in the region between 2021 and 2031

Germany and the UK are expected to, collectively, hold the largest share in the Europe market over the assessment period.

China will dominate the East Asia market, accounting for the largest demand share during the forecast period.

India is expected to emerge as a highly remunerative market in South Asia, contributing a significant revenue share in the region through 2031.

Explore In-Depth Analysis—Click Here to Access the Report!

Competitive Landscape Analysis

The market survey conducted by FMI identifies major trends and difficulties in the packaging industry, as well as their impact on the CBD Product Packaging market. The study includes a complete market share analysis to provide an in-depth understanding of the current competition.

Who are the Key Players in the CBD Product Packaging Market?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers operating at a global scale are

Blue Box Packaging

Hollingsworth

Berlin Packaging

Diamond Packaging

LF OF AMERICA

Assemblies Unlimited

Precise Packaging

Grow Packer

Blueline Labels

Marijuana Packaging Solution.

Key Segmentations

By End-Use Product:

CBD Oils and Tinctures

Pet Care Products

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Beverages

Supplements

Snacks

By Packaging Type:

Folding Cartons

Tubes

Jars

Metal Tins

Bottles

Bags & Pouches

By Packaging Material:

Metal

Plastic

Cloth

Paperboard

Glass



By Sales Channel:

Modern Trade

Franchised Outlets

Specialty Store

Online Channel

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

