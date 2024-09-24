E-Web Marketing Partners with WildJar to Offer Advanced Call Tracking Solutions for Clients

Sydney, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sydney, New South Wales -

Sydney, Australia – September 23, 2024 – E-Web Marketing, a leading digital marketing agency renowned for its innovative solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with WildJar, a distinguished provider of call tracking and analytics solutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in E-Web Marketing's commitment to providing clients with cutting-edge tools to enhance their marketing campaigns and achieve greater success.

In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, understanding the full customer journey is crucial for businesses to make informed decisions and optimize their marketing strategies. While digital interactions provide valuable data, phone calls remain a vital touchpoint, especially for high-value conversions and complex inquiries. By partnering with WildJar, E-Web Marketing is bridging the gap between online and offline interactions, enabling clients to gain a comprehensive understanding of their marketing performance.

WildJar's advanced call tracking technology empowers businesses to track calls generated from various marketing channels, including search engine ads, social media campaigns, email marketing, and website visits. This granular data allows businesses to identify which marketing initiatives are driving the most valuable calls, providing insights into the effectiveness of different strategies and enabling data-driven budget allocation.

"We're thrilled to partner with WildJar to offer our clients best-in-class call tracking solutions," said Hasnain Hararwala, Head Of Digital at E-Web Marketing. "At E-Web Marketing, we're committed to empowering our clients with the tools and insights they need to achieve their marketing goals. By integrating WildJar's technology into our service offerings, we're enabling our clients to unlock the full potential of call tracking, enabling them to make informed decisions that drive results."

Beyond basic call tracking, WildJar's platform provides a wealth of actionable data. Businesses can delve into detailed call analytics, including call duration, caller location, and keyword attribution. This information offers valuable insights into customer behavior and preferences, helping businesses tailor their marketing messages and sales strategies.

Moreover, WildJar's call recording feature allows businesses to listen to customer interactions, gain valuable insights into customer pain points, and identify opportunities for improvement in sales and customer service processes. This focus on understanding and addressing customer needs further strengthens E-Web Marketing's commitment to providing client-centric solutions.

The partnership between E-Web Marketing and WildJar signifies a major advancement in helping businesses bridge the gap between online and offline interactions. By incorporating WildJar's cutting-edge technology into its comprehensive suite of digital marketing services, E-Web Marketing is reinforcing its position as a trusted advisor and strategic partner for businesses seeking to maximize their marketing ROI and achieve sustainable growth.

About E-Web Marketing:

E-Web Marketing is a full-service digital marketing agency that has been helping businesses of all sizes achieve their online marketing goals for over 25 years. Their team of experienced professionals specializes in a wide range of digital marketing services, including SEO, PPC, social media marketing, email marketing, content marketing, and web design and development.

About WildJar:

WildJar is a leading provider of call tracking and analytics solutions, revolutionizing how businesses understand and optimize their phone calls from marketing campaigns. With a comprehensive suite of tools and features, WildJar empowers businesses to gain deep insights into caller behavior, marketing attribution, and customer interactions.

Their innovative platform captures detailed call data, including caller location, call duration, keyword attribution, and marketing channel source. This wealth of information enables businesses to identify high-performing marketing channels, optimize ad campaigns, and make data-driven decisions to improve their overall marketing ROI.

###

For more information about E-Web Marketing, contact the company here:



E-Web Marketing

Sam Shetty

1300 785 122

press@ewebmarketing.com.au

Suite 701, South Tower, 1 Railway St, Chatswood NSW 2067