24th September 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 23rd September 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 8,691 Lowest price per share (pence): 679.00 Highest price per share (pence): 694.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 687.1317

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,237,196 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,237,196 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 687.1317 8,691 679.00 694.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 23 September 2024 08:14:21 222 680.00 XLON 00299828530TRLO1 23 September 2024 09:22:52 112 680.00 XLON 00299867218TRLO1 23 September 2024 09:22:52 111 680.00 XLON 00299867219TRLO1 23 September 2024 09:22:52 111 680.00 XLON 00299867220TRLO1 23 September 2024 09:22:54 345 679.00 XLON 00299867240TRLO1 23 September 2024 09:22:56 362 679.00 XLON 00299867247TRLO1 23 September 2024 09:22:59 343 679.00 XLON 00299867283TRLO1 23 September 2024 09:23:03 351 679.00 XLON 00299867308TRLO1 23 September 2024 09:24:37 324 679.00 XLON 00299867982TRLO1 23 September 2024 11:26:52 126 685.00 XLON 00299948484TRLO1 23 September 2024 11:26:52 74 685.00 XLON 00299948485TRLO1 23 September 2024 12:02:03 223 687.00 XLON 00299949129TRLO1 23 September 2024 12:02:03 112 687.00 XLON 00299949130TRLO1 23 September 2024 12:02:03 347 686.00 XLON 00299949131TRLO1 23 September 2024 12:02:03 128 686.00 XLON 00299949132TRLO1 23 September 2024 12:02:10 234 686.00 XLON 00299949140TRLO1 23 September 2024 12:02:10 128 686.00 XLON 00299949141TRLO1 23 September 2024 12:52:40 66 687.00 XLON 00299950308TRLO1 23 September 2024 12:52:40 89 687.00 XLON 00299950309TRLO1 23 September 2024 13:05:58 127 688.00 XLON 00299950518TRLO1 23 September 2024 13:05:58 29 688.00 XLON 00299950519TRLO1 23 September 2024 13:05:58 73 688.00 XLON 00299950520TRLO1 23 September 2024 13:31:01 12 690.00 XLON 00299950924TRLO1 23 September 2024 14:49:00 114 692.00 XLON 00299952820TRLO1 23 September 2024 14:49:00 2 692.00 XLON 00299952821TRLO1 23 September 2024 14:49:00 101 694.00 XLON 00299952822TRLO1 23 September 2024 14:49:00 162 694.00 XLON 00299952823TRLO1 23 September 2024 14:49:01 112 693.00 XLON 00299952824TRLO1 23 September 2024 14:49:01 111 692.00 XLON 00299952825TRLO1 23 September 2024 14:49:01 1 692.00 XLON 00299952826TRLO1 23 September 2024 14:49:09 116 691.00 XLON 00299952829TRLO1 23 September 2024 15:07:45 120 691.00 XLON 00299953409TRLO1 23 September 2024 15:07:45 120 691.00 XLON 00299953410TRLO1 23 September 2024 15:07:45 119 691.00 XLON 00299953411TRLO1 23 September 2024 15:07:45 120 691.00 XLON 00299953412TRLO1 23 September 2024 15:07:45 120 691.00 XLON 00299953413TRLO1 23 September 2024 15:07:45 119 691.00 XLON 00299953414TRLO1 23 September 2024 15:07:45 3,085 691.00 XLON 00299953415TRLO1 23 September 2024 16:09:42 120 691.00 XLON 00299955923TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970