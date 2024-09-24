Transaction in Own Shares

| Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

24th September 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:23rd September 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:8,691
Lowest price per share (pence):679.00
Highest price per share (pence):694.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):687.1317

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,237,196 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,237,196 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON687.13178,691679.00694.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
23 September 2024 08:14:21222680.00XLON00299828530TRLO1
23 September 2024 09:22:52112680.00XLON00299867218TRLO1
23 September 2024 09:22:52111680.00XLON00299867219TRLO1
23 September 2024 09:22:52111680.00XLON00299867220TRLO1
23 September 2024 09:22:54345679.00XLON00299867240TRLO1
23 September 2024 09:22:56362679.00XLON00299867247TRLO1
23 September 2024 09:22:59343679.00XLON00299867283TRLO1
23 September 2024 09:23:03351679.00XLON00299867308TRLO1
23 September 2024 09:24:37324679.00XLON00299867982TRLO1
23 September 2024 11:26:52126685.00XLON00299948484TRLO1
23 September 2024 11:26:5274685.00XLON00299948485TRLO1
23 September 2024 12:02:03223687.00XLON00299949129TRLO1
23 September 2024 12:02:03112687.00XLON00299949130TRLO1
23 September 2024 12:02:03347686.00XLON00299949131TRLO1
23 September 2024 12:02:03128686.00XLON00299949132TRLO1
23 September 2024 12:02:10234686.00XLON00299949140TRLO1
23 September 2024 12:02:10128686.00XLON00299949141TRLO1
23 September 2024 12:52:4066687.00XLON00299950308TRLO1
23 September 2024 12:52:4089687.00XLON00299950309TRLO1
23 September 2024 13:05:58127688.00XLON00299950518TRLO1
23 September 2024 13:05:5829688.00XLON00299950519TRLO1
23 September 2024 13:05:5873688.00XLON00299950520TRLO1
23 September 2024 13:31:0112690.00XLON00299950924TRLO1
23 September 2024 14:49:00114692.00XLON00299952820TRLO1
23 September 2024 14:49:002692.00XLON00299952821TRLO1
23 September 2024 14:49:00101694.00XLON00299952822TRLO1
23 September 2024 14:49:00162694.00XLON00299952823TRLO1
23 September 2024 14:49:01112693.00XLON00299952824TRLO1
23 September 2024 14:49:01111692.00XLON00299952825TRLO1
23 September 2024 14:49:011692.00XLON00299952826TRLO1
23 September 2024 14:49:09116691.00XLON00299952829TRLO1
23 September 2024 15:07:45120691.00XLON00299953409TRLO1
23 September 2024 15:07:45120691.00XLON00299953410TRLO1
23 September 2024 15:07:45119691.00XLON00299953411TRLO1
23 September 2024 15:07:45120691.00XLON00299953412TRLO1
23 September 2024 15:07:45120691.00XLON00299953413TRLO1
23 September 2024 15:07:45119691.00XLON00299953414TRLO1
23 September 2024 15:07:453,085691.00XLON00299953415TRLO1
23 September 2024 16:09:42120691.00XLON00299955923TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970