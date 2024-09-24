21Shares Announces Fee Reduction for Flagship ETPs, HODLX and BOLD

ZURICH, 24 September 2024 – 21Shares AG ("21Shares"), one of the world's largest issuers of cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs) and a subsidiary of 21.co, is pleased to announce a significant fee reduction for two of its flagship products: the 21Shares Crypto Basket 10 ETP (HODLX) and the 21Shares Bytetree BOLD ETP (BOLD). Effective immediately, the management fees for these ETPs have been lowered to 0.49% for HODLX and 0.65% for BOLD, making these innovative investment vehicles more accessible to a broader range of investors.



The 21Shares Crypto Basket 10 ETP (HODLX) provides diversified exposure to the top ten digital assets by market capitalization, rebalanced quarterly to reflect the dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency market. With this fee reduction to 0.49%, investors can now benefit from a more cost-effective way to capture the growth potential of the digital asset space in a single, diversified ETP.

The 21Shares Bytetree BOLD ETP (BOLD) offers a unique blend of Bitcoin and Gold, designed as a balanced approach to digital and traditional assets. BOLD’s risk-adjusted weighting scheme, rebalanced monthly, combines the security of gold with the growth opportunities of Bitcoin, offering a diversified hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty. The new fee of 0.65% further enhances the appeal of this product for investors seeking strategic and cost-efficient exposure to these assets.

"At 21Shares, our mission has always been to make investing in cryptocurrency more accessible, and this fee reduction is a reflection of our commitment to delivering value to our investors," said Mandy Chiu, Head of Financial Product Development at 21Shares. "By lowering the fees on HODLX and BOLD, we are enabling more investors to participate in the future of finance at a lower cost.”

These fee reductions underscore 21Shares' dedication to providing innovative, low-cost investment solutions that meet the evolving needs of the global investor community. Both ETPs are 100% physically backed by their underlying assets, held securely in cold storage, ensuring the highest levels of trust for investors.

For more information about 21Shares and its full range of ETPs, visit https://www.21shares.com/en-eu/product .

Press Contacts:

Audrey Belloff, Head of Communications, press@21.co

About 21.co:

21.co is the world’s leader in providing access to crypto through simple and easy to use products. 21.co is the parent company of 21Shares , one of the world’s largest issuer of cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs) – which is powered by Onyx, a proprietary technology platform used to issue and operate cryptocurrency ETPs for 21Shares and third parties. The company was founded in 2018 by Hany Rashwan and Ophelia Snyder. 21Shares is registered in Zurich, Switzerland with offices in Zurich, London and New York. For more information, please visit 21Shares .

Disclaimer:

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG in any jurisdiction. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever or for any other purpose in any jurisdiction. Nothing in this document should be considered investment advice.

This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful.

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The securities of 21Shares AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States. Neither the US Securities and Exchange Commission nor any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States has approved or disapproved of an investment in the securities or passed on the accuracy or adequacy of the contents of this presentation. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

Within the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is only directed at: (i) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”); or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as “relevant persons”); or (iii) persons who fall within Article 43(2) of the Order, including existing members and creditors of the Company or (iv) any other persons to whom this document can be lawfully distributed in circumstances where section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply. The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

Exclusively for potential investors in any EEA Member State that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 the Issuer’s Base Prospectus (EU) is made available on the Issuer’s website under www.21Shares.com.

The approval of the Issuer’s Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential investors should read the Issuer’s Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand.

This document constitutes advertisement within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and the Swiss Financial Services Act (the “FinSA”) and not a prospectus. The 2023 Base Prospectus of 21Shares AG has been deposited pursuant to article 54(2) FinSA with SIX Exchange Regulation AG in its function as Swiss prospectus review body within the meaning of article 52 FinSA. The 2023 Base Prospectus and the key information document for any products may be obtained at 21Shares AG's website (https://21shares.com/ir/prospectus or https://21shares.com/ir/kids).

###