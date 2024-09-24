Safety Cabinets Markets Outlook & Forecast Report 2024-2029: Increasing Demand for Hepa and Ulpa Filters in Biosafety Cabinets and Double-Walled Safety Cabinets to Spur Growth

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Safety Cabinets Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Safety Cabinets Market was valued at USD 881.59 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 1.27 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 6.40%

The global safety cabinet market is fragmented and characterized by numerous global and regional players. The other key competitive factors include advancements in technology, stringent regulatory standards, and a growing emphasis on laboratory safety.

Major companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Esco Lifesciences, KEWAUNEE INTERNATIONAL GROUP, and Justrite Safety Group dominate the global safety cabinet market, leveraging their extensive product portfolios, strong brand recognition, and global distribution networks. These market leaders invest heavily in research and development to introduce innovative products that comply with international safety standards, such as NSF/ANSI 49 and EN 12469, ensuring high levels of containment and protection.



North America holds the most significant share of the global safety cabinet market, accounting for a share of over 31% in 2023. The region leads in revenue share, propelled by technological advancements and the emergence of new startups. The demand for safety cabinets in North America has witnessed a substantial surge, driven by a confluence of factors ranging from the persistent threat of infectious diseases to heightened investment in pharmaceutical R&D, the expansion of chemical manufacturing, and the imperative for safety in educational institutions.

This surge reflects a paradigm shift in priorities, with stakeholders across various sectors prioritizing measures to ensure workplace safety, regulatory compliance, and the containment of potentially hazardous materials. Also, in the U.S. and Canada, demand was spurred by stringent government regulations and increased chemical production.



MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Increases Demand for Double-Walled Safety Cabinets



Double-walled safety cabinets provide essential features to ensure laboratory safety. Their secure locking mechanisms restrict unauthorized access, reducing the risk of accidents and misuse of hazardous materials. Integrated spill containment and drainage systems manage spills effectively, containing substances within the cabinet and facilitating safe cleanup.

Moreover, ventilation systems and air filtration capabilities remove harmful fumes and vapors, maintaining air quality for a safe working environment and protecting personnel from respiratory hazards. Furthermore, double-walled safety cabinets optimize interior space with customizable configurations like adjustable shelves and compartments. This enhances storage capacity and organization, allowing for efficient segregation and easy access to stored items.



Rapid Technological Advancement



Biosafety cabinets (BSCs) have undergone significant technological advancements in the safety cabinet market, driven by the need to enhance safety, efficiency, and functionality in various laboratory settings. These advancements have transformed BSCs into sophisticated instruments that protect laboratory personnel, samples, and the environment from exposure to hazardous biological agents.

From improvements in airflow control to the integration of smart features, modern BSCs represent the pinnacle of biosafety engineering. For instance, in 2023, Labconco launched the ReVo Microbiological Safety Cabinet, with key features such as advanced blower technology with CAP Constant Monitoring, clear visual and audible signals to notify users of unsafe conditions, enhancing safety and usability, TUV Nord's EN 12469 standard for cabinet construction, glare-free 270-degree panoramic view of the workspace, and others.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

High Cost of the Product



The high cost associated with the safety cabinet industry can often be a significant restraint for businesses and organizations, especially those operating on tight budgets or industries with narrow profit margins. Safety cabinets are vital components of various sectors, such as laboratories, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and healthcare, where the storage and handling of hazardous materials are commonplace. These cabinets provide a secure and controlled environment for storing flammable liquids, corrosive chemicals, and other dangerous substances, mitigating the risk of accidents, spills, and potential harm to personnel and the environment.

The customization options available for safety cabinets can also impact their cost. Businesses often require cabinets tailored to their specific needs, such as size requirements, storage capacity, and compatibility with existing infrastructure. Customization entails additional design work, engineering, and production processes, all adding to the overall expense.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY TYPE



The global safety cabinet market by type is segmented into safety storage cabinets and biosafety cabinets. In 2023, the safety storage cabinet accounted for the highest revenue share in the product segment due to regulatory compliance, safety concerns, industry standards, etc. Various industries, such as laboratories, manufacturing, healthcare, and research facilities, have established standards for safely handling and storing hazardous materials.

Furthermore, the biosafety cabinets segment exhibits the highest CAGR due to infectious diseases, R&D, concerns about biosecurity, and others. Advancements in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and life sciences continually drive the need for biosafety cabinets. Research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and biotech firms require these cabinets to ensure the safety of their researchers and the integrity of their work.

INSIGHTS BY END-USER



The global safety cabinet market by end-user is segmented into factory laboratories, research & diagnostic labs, academic research institutes, and others. The factory laboratories segment holds the most prominent segmental market share. The factory laboratory demand driving factors are an investment in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, construction, etc. These sectors have contributed to the expansion and innovation within the factory laboratory domain, propelling its growth trajectory forward. Also, these cabinets are essential in maintaining sterile environments and preventing contamination, thus contributing to the sector's exponential growth.

Furthermore, research and diagnostic laboratories witnessed a significant evolution, with safety cabinets emerging as indispensable components ensuring the safe handling of hazardous materials. These cabinets are essential in maintaining sterile environments and preventing contamination, thus contributing to the sector's exponential growth. The surge in demand for safety cabinets can be attributed to the proliferation of hospitals, pharmaceutical laboratories, and research facilities, where stringent safety protocols are imperative to protect personnel and samples.

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The offline distribution channel segment held the largest global safety cabinet market share in 2023. Offline distribution channels provide tangible showcases for products or services, garnering attention and interest from potential customers. Moreover, offline distribution channels foster trust and loyalty through personal interactions, offering after-sales support, and providing human touchpoints, enhancing the customer experience. Furthermore, offline distribution channels facilitate leveraging retail partnerships, tapping into established retailers' customer bases, distribution networks, and marketing channels for expanded reach and visibility.

However, online distribution is the fastest-growing segment in the global safety cabinet market due to accessibility, comparison shopping, global reach, and more. Additionally, online channels often offer competitive pricing, promotional discounts, and convenient shipping options, making them attractive for safety cabinet users.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 307 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $881.59 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1279.09 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global



INDUSTRY DYNAMICS



Market Overview

Raw Material Price Fluctuations

Investment in the Pharmaceutical Sector

Companies Compliance with Safety Regulations

Market Opportunities & Trends

Increasing Demand for Hepa and Ulpa Filters in Biosafety Cabinets

Surging Demand for Compact-Size Biosafety Cabinets

Rising Demand for Electronically Commutated Motors in Biosafety Cabinets

Growing Demand for Double-Walled Safety Cabinets

Market Growth Enablers

Rapid Technological Advancements

Increasing Demand for Customized Safety Cabinets

Emergence of Infectious Diseases

Growing Investments in R&D and Laboratories

Market Restraints

Stringent Regulatory Standards

High Product Costs

Limited Demand in Emerging Markets

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Key Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific

KEWAUNEE INTERNATIONAL GROUP

Esco Lifesciences

Justrite Safety Group

Other Prominent Vendors

Biobase Biodusty

Biolab Scientific

FASTER S.r.l.

LAMSYSTEMS CC

Yamato Scientific Co., Ltd.

H2I Group

AirClean Systems, Inc.

Scala Scientific

Caron Products

Terra Universal. Inc.

ACMAS Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Heal Force

Berner International GmbH

Contained Air Solutions

Infitek

Photon Cleantech Inc

Air Science USA LLC

Haier Biomedical

Suzhou Antai Airtech

CRUMA

Azbil Telstar, SLU

NuAire

Labconcox

Germfree

Secura Sweden AB

Kottermann GmbH

Durham Manufacturing

asecos GmbH

Storemasta

SciMatCo

Jointlab S.r.l.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r9fl0v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment