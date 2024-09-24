Flavours and Fragrances Global Market Report 2024: Consumption of Flavours and Fragrances by End-use Application in each Region, with Top-Level Analysis of Market Volumes and Prices

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "A Global Overview of the Flavours and Fragrances Market, 14th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This new market report brings together the most up-to-date information available on the Global Flavours and Fragrances Industry, building on previous editions and with intelligence on market values and competitor market shares.
Aspects of the market covered in this study:
- Consumption of flavours and fragrances by end-use application in each global region and country by value (US$), 2023-2028
- Principal trends and factors affecting the market
- Profiles of key suppliers
- Overview of suppliers and global market shares
- Top-level analysis of market volumes and prices
- Analysis of natural vs. synthetic
The report covers the following end-use sectors:
Flavours:
- Beverages, Confectionery, Bakery, Snacks,
- Savoury/Convenience, Meat, Dairy,
- Oral/Pharmaceutical, Other (including animal feeds, tobacco etc.)
Fragrances:
- Fine Fragrances, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Soap &
- Detergents, Household Cleaners & Air Fresheners,
- Other (including candles, aromatherapy, insecticides etc.)
The geographical scope is as follows:
VOL 1: EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
- Western Europe: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK
- Central & Eastern Europe: Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey, Ukraine
- Africa/Middle East (new in bold): Algeria, Angola, Cameroon, Congo DR, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, South Africa, Syria, Tanzania, Tunisia, UAE, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe
VOL 2: THE AMERICAS
- Central & North America: USA, Canada, Mexico
- South America: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela
VOL 3: ASIA PACIFIC
- Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam
Detailed Product Categories
A further breakdown is provided for each end-use category, by country, in 2023, for both flavours and fragrances.
FLAVOURS
- Bakery - Baked Goods, Cereals, Others
- Beverages - Alcoholic, Carbonated, Specialty Soft, Hot, Juices & Nectars, Powdered
- Confectionery - Chewing Gum, Chocolate, Sugar Confectionery
- Dairy - Cheese/Cream Cheese, Ice Cream, Milk/Dairy Drinks, Others, Yoghurt, Dairy Alternatives
- Meat/Fish - Canned/Preserved, Chilled Processed, Frozen, Meat Alternatives
- Oral/Pharma - Oral Care, Pharma
- Others - Animal Feed, Infant, Pet Food, Tobacco
- Savoury - Fats/Oils, Noodles, Ready Meals, Sauces/Dressings/Condiments, Soups
- Snacks - Crisps, Other Snacks
FRAGRANCES
- Cosmetics & Toiletries - Body Care, Cosmetics, Hair Care, Hygiene, Shaving Products
- Fine Fragrances - Men's, Women's, Unisex
- Household - Air Fresheners, Bathroom, Dishwashing, Floor, Kitchen, Window Cleaning
- Other - Aromatherapy, Insecticides, Others, Scented Candles
- Soap & Detergents - Fabric Detergents, Fabric Softeners, Washing Powders, Washing Soaps
Flavour Tonalities
The report also provides a breakdown of the flavours market by tonality, covering the following tonalities for each end-use sector, in each country, in 2023 (where applicable):
- Citrus
- Vanilla
- Brown (Chocolate, Nut, Caramel, etc.)
- Coffee/Tea
- Flowers/Herbs/Spices
- Other Fruit (Red, Tropical)
- Vegetable
- Meat/Seafood
- Mint
- Dairy
- Other
Companies Profiled:
- DSM-Firmenich
- Givaudan
- Huabao
- IFF
- Kerry
- Mane SA
- Robertet
- Sensient
- Symrise
- Takasago
- T. Hasegawa
- Wild Flavors
