ZTL Contracting Expands to the Midlands with New Alfreton Office

MIDDLESBROUGH, United Kingdom, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZTL Contracting , a leading UK earthworks and ground improvement contractor, proudly announces the opening of its new office in South Normanton, Alfreton, marking a significant milestone in its ambitious growth strategy. This strategic expansion positions the company to better serve its growing portfolio of projects across the Midlands region, further cementing its status as a dynamic player in the construction sector. The decision to establish a presence in Alfreton aligns with ZTL's vision of expanding its footprint and capitalising on burgeoning opportunities in one of the UK's most vibrant construction markets. This follows ZTL Contracting’s recent accolade—the VelociTees 2024 small business ‘Job Creation’ award—which underscores its commitment to driving economic growth and creating employment opportunities within the Teesside Region.



With extensive experience delivering earthworks and ground remediation projects, ZTL Contracting has built a solid reputation for excellence, quality, and innovation. Its consistent delivery of high-value projects across the UK has earned the company recognition as a trusted partner in the construction industry. In 2023, ZTL achieved a remarkable £28 million turnover, demonstrating both its financial strength and its ability to adapt and thrive within an ever-evolving market.

The new Alfreton office, strategically located in the heart of the Midlands, represents ZTL Contracting's commitment to expanding its operational capabilities and enhancing its ability to respond to the needs of both new and existing clients in the region. This expansion is part of the company’s broader growth strategy, designed to leverage opportunities within the logistics and infrastructure sectors. The move not only strengthens ZTL’s regional presence but also delivers tangible economic benefits to the area, with the creation of 35 new jobs, demonstrating the company’s role as a significant contributor to the local community and construction sector.

Wayne Morris, Managing Director of ZTL Contracting, expressed his enthusiasm for this new chapter, stating, "The Midlands region represents a vibrant landscape of new opportunities and growth for our industry. By establishing our new office in Alfreton, we're not just expanding our geographical footprint; we're aligning with the heart of where development is most dynamic. This is an exciting time for ZTL as we delve into projects that not only challenge us but also enable us to contribute significantly to the region's economic and infrastructural development. We're here to build a better tomorrow, and the Midlands is a key part of that vision."

As ZTL Contracting looks to the future, it remains committed to expanding its project portfolio. With an unwavering emphasis on sustainability, innovation, and quality, the company is poised to continue shaping the construction industry's evolving landscape while contributing to the growth and development of the regions it serves.

About ZTL Contracting:

ZTL is an earthworks and ground improvement contractor with offices in the North East of England, Yorkshire, and the Midlands. The company delivers sustainable solutions in bulk earthworks, site remediation, site investigation, and ground improvement techniques, including stabilisation. ZTL's unique approach is centred around its 'Zero to Landfill' ethos, ensuring that each project is approached with the aim of reusing materials in an environmentally sensitive manner. By employing ground improvement techniques, ZTL provides clients with sustainable, value-engineered solutions while minimising waste to landfill. ZTL is part of the Applebridge Family, a collective of businesses dedicated to servicing the construction industry's needs by offering clients a complete, end-to-end sequence of works.

About Applebridge Family:

The Applebridge Family is a group of eight construction companies that offer a wide range of construction disciplines within the residential, commercial, and multi-utility sectors. With a collective turnover of £100 million, the businesses deliver an extensive range of capabilities and capacities in the areas of site investigation, earthworks, plant hire, groundworks, civil engineering, multi-utilities, retaining wall solutions, building services and road surfacing.