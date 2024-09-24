Data Center UPS Strategic Business Report 2024, Featuring Profiles of 40+ Key Players Including East Penn Manufacturing Co., EnerSys, Exide Technologies, Schneider Electric and Vertiv

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center UPS - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Center UPS was estimated at US$4.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$5.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Small Data Center UPS segment, which is expected to reach US$3.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.9%. The Medium Data Center UPS segment is also set to grow at 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.3% CAGR to reach $1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 244 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Data Center UPS - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Reliable Power Solutions in Data Centers

Advancements in UPS Technologies for Higher Efficiency and Reliability

Growing Adoption of Modular and Scalable UPS Systems in Data Centers

Impact of Data Center Expansion on the Need for Advanced UPS Solutions

Market Growth Driven by Increasing Data Traffic and Cloud Computing Adoption

Technological Innovations in Lithium-Ion Batteries for UPS Applications

Impact of Environmental Regulations on UPS System Design and Operation

Expansion of Edge Data Centers Driving Demand for Smaller, High-Efficiency UPS Systems

Rising Importance of UPS in Ensuring Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery

Opportunities in Green Data Centers and Sustainable UPS Solutions

Impact of Digital Transformation on the Evolution of UPS Technologies

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 41 Featured):

East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc.

EnerSys

Exide Technologies

Schneider Electric SA

Vertiv Company

