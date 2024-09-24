Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography in Diagnostics Research Report 2024: A $1.86 Billion Market by 2033 - Opportunities in Emerging Markets for Expansion of Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography in Diagnostics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product Type, Application Type, Sample Type, Testing Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mass spectrometry and chromatography in diagnostics market was valued at $743.1 million in 2023 and is expected to reach $1.86 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.92% between 2024 and 2033

The mass spectrometry (MS) and chromatography markets are critical components of the broader analytical and life sciences instrumentation sector. The mass spectrometry and chromatography in diagnostics market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by multiple benefits offered by the technologies as compared to the traditional immunoassays, and continuous technological advancements in these technologies are further advancing their adoption. However, the high cost of acquisition of instrumentations, as well as the dearth of skilled professionals, is expected to hinder the growth of the global mass spectrometry and chromatography in diagnostics market.

The global mass spectrometry and chromatography in diagnostics market (by region) has been dominated by North America, which held 45.10% of the market share in 2023 and is anticipated to retain its position in the market during the forecast period. The region boasts an advanced healthcare infrastructure, particularly in the U.S., which facilitates the adoption of cutting-edge medical technologies, including mass spectrometry and chromatography.

Additionally, North America is the hub to many leading companies in the mass spectrometry and chromatography in diagnostics market, such as Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and SCIEX (Danaher Corporation), among others whose strong presence and continuous innovation drive growth of the mass spectrometry and chromatography in diagnostics market.



Furthermore, there has been a shift toward the utilization of liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) as a standard technique in diagnostics. The growing preference for LC-MS/MS in diagnostics is driven by its unparalleled analytical advantages, which include exceptional specificity, sensitivity, and the ability to conduct multiplex testing, qualities that are indispensable for complex diagnostic tasks.

In addition to this, the integration of automated sample preparation systems in mass spectrometry-based diagnostics marks a pivotal advancement in clinical laboratory operations. This trend will continue to expand, driven by the increasing demands for faster, more accurate diagnostic testing and the ongoing advancements in technology.



Market Segmentation:

Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography Segment to Dominate the Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography in Diagnostics Market (by Product Type)

The mass spectrometry and chromatography segment is poised to dominate the mass spectrometry and chromatography in diagnostics market based on product type. This dominance has been driven by the high cost of the instrumentations of mass spectrometry and chromatography and the recurring use of consumables in diagnostics.

Others Segment to Dominate the Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography in Diagnostics Market (by Application Type)

The others segment is positioned to dominate the mass spectrometry and chromatography in diagnostics market by application type. This predominance is largely due to the fact that newborn screening was one of the earliest applications of mass spectrometry and chromatography in diagnostics. These technologies have been integral to this field for a long time, making a significant contribution to the market.



The serum segment is positioned to dominate the mass spectrometry and chromatography in diagnostics market based on sample type due to its suitability for a broad spectrum of applications, from hormone profiling to vitamin analysis. This makes serum an ideal sample type for precise and comprehensive diagnostic tests.

Laboratory-Developed Tests to Dominate the Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography in Diagnostics Market (by Testing Type)

The laboratory-developed tests segment is positioned to dominate the mass spectrometry and chromatography in diagnostics market by testing type. On the other hand, the commercial assay segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of 10.40% in the forecast period 2024-2033.

Recent Developments in the Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography in Diagnostics Market

In June 2024, Shimadzu Corporation introduced the new LCMS RX series of triple quadrupole mass spectrometry instruments.

In October 2023, Revvity, Inc. announced a value-added distribution agreement with SCIEX. This strategic agreement was aimed at enhancing Revvity's newborn screening products by integrating SCIEX's innovative mass spectrometry solutions, leveraging expertise and resources from both companies.

In August 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific commercially launched the EXENT Solution upon receiving IVDR certification. This fully automated, integrated mass spectrometry system is designed to revolutionize the diagnosis and evaluation of patients suffering from monoclonal gammopathies, including multiple myeloma.

In April 2023, Waters Corporation unveiled its next-generation Xevo TQ Absolute IVD mass spectrometer, expanding its MassTrak IVD LC-MS/MS Systems family for clinical diagnostic applications.

In June 2022, PerkinElmer launched the GC 2400 Platform, an advanced, automated gas chromatography (GC), headspace sampler, and GC/mass spectrometry (GC/MS) solution designed to help lab teams simplify lab operations, drive precise results, and perform more flexible monitoring.

Product/Innovation Strategy: The global mass spectrometry and chromatography in diagnostics market has been segmented based on various categories, such as by product type, application type, sample type, testing type, and region.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: Partnerships, alliances, fundings, new offerings, and business expansions together accounted for the maximum number of key developments of the total developments in the mass spectrometry and chromatography in diagnostics market between January 2015 and June 2024.



Competitive Strategy: The global mass spectrometry and chromatography market consists of various public and few private companies. Key players in the mass spectrometry and chromatography in diagnostics market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established players that offer various kinds of products.

Key Market Players

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corporation

Tecan Group Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Merck KGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Promega Corporation

Restek Corporation

Gerstel GmbH & Co. KG

Phenomenex Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

Bruker Corporation

New England Biolabs

Hamilton Company

Avantor, Inc. (VWR International, LLC.)

Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH

RECIPE Chemicals + Instruments GmbH

Zivak

SENTINEL CH. SpA





Executive Summary

Scope and Definition

1 Global Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography in Diagnostics Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Key Trends

1.2.1 Shift toward Utilization of Liquid Chromatography-Tandem Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) as Standard Technique in Diagnostics

1.2.2 Utilization of Automated Sample Preparation Technologies

1.3 Opportunity Assessment of Key Trends

1.4 Product Benchmarking

1.5 Regulatory Landscape

1.5.1 Regulatory Framework in the U.S.

1.5.1.1 Recommendations for Diagnostic Approval

1.5.2 Regulatory Framework in Europe

1.5.2.1 Recommendations for Diagnostic Approval

1.5.3 Regulatory Framework in Asia-Pacific

1.5.3.1 China

2 Global Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography in Diagnostics Market: Market Dynamics

2.1 Impact Analysis

2.2 Market Drivers

2.2.1 Continuous Technological Advancements in Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography Instruments

2.2.2 Shift from Traditional Methods to Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography in Clinical Diagnostics

2.3 Market Restraints

2.3.1 High Initial Set-Up Cost

2.3.2 Skill Gap and Dearth Skilled Professionals

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.4.1 Focus on Emerging Markets for Expansion of Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography in Diagnostics

3 Global Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography in Diagnostics Market (by Product Type)

3.1 Product Type Summary

3.2 Growth-Share Matrix

3.3 Sample Preparation

3.3.1 Instruments

3.3.2 Reagents and Kits

3.4 Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography

3.4.1 Consumables

3.4.2 Instruments

3.4.3 Data Analysis Software

4 Global Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography in Diagnostics Market (by Application Type)

4.1 Application Type Summary

4.2 Growth-Share Matrix

4.3 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

4.4 Vitamins

4.4.1 Vitamin-A

4.4.2 Vitamin-B1

4.4.3 Vitamin-B6

4.4.4 Vitamin-E

4.4.5 Others

4.5 Hormones

4.5.1 Metanephrines

4.5.2 Catecholamines

4.5.3 Steroids

4.5.4 Others

4.6 Methylmalonic Acid (MMA)

4.7 Immunosuppressants

4.8 Others

5 Global Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography in Diagnostics Market (by Sample Type)

5.1 Sample Type Summary

5.2 Growth-Share Matrix

5.3 Blood

5.4 Urine

5.5 Serum

5.6 Plasma

5.7 Saliva

6 Global Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography in Diagnostics Market (by Testing Type)

6.1 Testing Type Summary

6.2 Growth-Share Matrix

6.3 Laboratory-Developed Tests

6.4 Commercial Assays

7 Global Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography in Diagnostics Market (by Region)

