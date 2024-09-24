Liquid Macrofiltration Business Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2030 - Development of High-Performance Filtration Media Expands Market Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Macrofiltration - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Liquid Macrofiltration is estimated at US$9.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$11.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the liquid macrofiltration market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing demand for clean water and stringent environmental regulations are pushing industries to adopt advanced filtration solutions to meet compliance standards and reduce their environmental footprint. Secondly, technological advancements in filter materials and system designs are enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of macrofiltration processes, making them more attractive to a wide range of industries. Thirdly, the rise in industrial activities and urbanization, particularly in emerging economies, is boosting the need for reliable water and wastewater treatment solutions.



Additionally, the growing awareness of health and safety standards in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical sectors is driving the adoption of high-quality macrofiltration systems to ensure product purity. The trend towards sustainable and resource-efficient practices is also contributing to market growth, as industries seek to minimize waste and optimize resource use. Lastly, the increasing availability of investment and funding for infrastructure and technological advancements supports the expansion and adoption of liquid macrofiltration systems globally.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Water & Waste Water End-Use segment, which is expected to reach US$5.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.0%. The Chemical & Pharmaceutical End-Use segment is also set to grow at 3.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.5% CAGR to reach $2.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Ahlstrom, Amiad Water Systems Ltd, Andritz AG, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Liquid Macrofiltration - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Clean and Safe Water Drives Growth

Technological Innovations in Filtration Systems Propel Market

Rising Focus on Environmental Regulations Spurs Adoption

Growth in Industrial Wastewater Treatment Strengthens Business Case

Expansion of Municipal Water Treatment Facilities Generates Demand

Development of High-Performance Filtration Media Expands Market Opportunities

Stringent Water Quality Standards Drive Market Adoption

Increasing Use of Macrofiltration in Food and Beverage Industry Enhances Market Appeal

Growth in Chemical and Pharmaceutical Industries Sustains Market Demand

Rising Investments in Desalination Projects Generate Market Opportunities

Increasing Focus on Energy-Efficient Filtration Solutions Drives Adoption

Development of Modular and Scalable Filtration Systems Expands Addressable Market

Growing Trend of Reuse and Recycling of Water in Industries Spurs Growth

