Generation Management Systems Business Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $841 Million by 2030 - Growing Focus on Real-Time Data Monitoring Spurs Adoption

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generation Management Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Generation Management Systems is estimated at US$710.4 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$841.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the Generation Management Systems market is driven by several factors, including the global push for cleaner energy, which necessitates sophisticated systems to integrate and manage diverse energy sources efficiently. Technological advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning are significantly enhancing the predictive accuracy and operational capabilities of GMS, making them more attractive to energy providers looking to optimize their grids. Regulatory pressures and governmental policies promoting energy efficiency and emission reductions also play a pivotal role in driving the adoption of these systems.



Moreover, consumer behavior, particularly the increasing demand for reliable and sustainable electricity, continues to push utilities towards adopting advanced management solutions that can ensure the delivery of high-quality power services. These dynamics underscore a broad trend towards more intelligent, responsive, and sustainable energy management practices in the utility sector.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Software Component segment, which is expected to reach US$514.8 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.7%. The Services Component segment is also set to grow at 2.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $193.6 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.9% CAGR to reach $167.3 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as ABB Ltd., Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd., Aspen Technology Inc (AspenTech), and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $710.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $841.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Generation Management Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Energy Efficiency Drives Adoption of Generation Management Systems

Technological Advances in Smart Grid Technology Propel Market Growth

Increasing Integration of Renewable Energy Sources Expands Market Opportunities

Stringent Regulatory Requirements Strengthen Business Case for Advanced Management Systems

Growing Focus on Real-Time Data Monitoring Spurs Adoption

Expansion of Distributed Generation Calls for Enhanced Generation Management

Development of IoT and Automation in Energy Sectors Boosts System Implementation

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 86 Featured)

ABB Ltd.

Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.

Aspen Technology Inc (AspenTech)

E.ON UK plc

ETAP - Operation Technology, Inc.

GE Vernova Inc.

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Honeywell Aerospace Technologies

Inspired PLC

KMC Controls, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

SSE Energy Solutions

TUV SUD AG

YEO Teknoloji Enerji ve Endustri A. S.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/88hu9r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment