Global Seaweed Extract Market Report 2024 - Seaweed Extract Market was Valued at $16.5 Billion in 2023 and is Projected to Grow to $20.9 Billion by 2029

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seaweed Extract: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for seaweed extract was valued at $16.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to $20.9 billion by the end of 2029. The production volume of wet seaweed was estimated to be 38.5 million tons in 2023 and is expected to exceed 43.7 million tons by the end of 2029.

Several factors will drive this growth, including the positioning of seaweed as an alternative protein source, the rising vegan population in Western countries and the increasing popularity of seaweed snacks. Additionally, due to its potential to generate export revenues, seaweed cultivation is drawing government interest and thus also will contribute to this market expansion.

Aquaculture, or farmed seaweed, accounts for over 90% of global seaweed production. The Asia-Pacific region leads the aquaculture seaweed market, while the Americas lead the market for the wild harvest stocks. Consumers prefer cultivated seaweed because there are no traceability issues and the product quality is higher.



The most popular seaweed species include Japanese kelp, Eucheuma seaweed, Gracilaria seaweed, wakame and nori. The production of these species is influenced by factors such as climatic conditions and cultivation methods. Wet seaweed is sold at lower prices, typically from $0.50/kg to $1.60/kg globally. Seaweed can be traded in raw and processed forms, with processed varieties including hydrocolloids like carrageenan, alginates and agar gum.



Seaweed is classified into red seaweed, green seaweed and brown seaweed. Red seaweed is consumed most frequently as it is abundantly available and is used to make alginates and seaweed extract sprays. Red seaweed is cheaper than brown seaweed due to its high supply. The global market for brown seaweed was valued at $9.0 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The next largest segment, the red seaweed market, was valued at $6.8 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.



Seaweed comes in three product forms: flakes, powder and liquid. The market for the powder seaweed form was valued at $11.5 billion in 2023, accounting for 69.8% of the market share.

Report Scope

This report analyzes the global seaweed extract market. It uses 2023 as a benchmark year and offers projections, along with estimations of compound annual growth rates (CAGR), for the forecast period from 2024 to 2029 and it uses supply side to estimate market size.

This report covers key aspects of the seaweed extract market, including technological advances, economic factors and business considerations, to provide insights into this market. It outlines the market forces impacting the industry and covers the diverse applications associated with seaweed extract. Furthermore, the report surveys the key players operating in the global market for dried and processed seaweeds. It describes the factors driving market growth and examines the regional dynamics that affect the seaweed extract market.

The Report Includes

31 data tables and 34 additional tables

Analysis of the global market for seaweed extracts

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data from 2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Estimates of the market size and growth forecasts and a corresponding market share analysis by collection, type, form, application, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market growth drivers, opportunities and challenges, emerging technologies, regulations, and the impacts of macroeconomic variables

Overview of the ESG developments in the global market, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, ESG score analysis, and the ESG practices followed

An analysis of the industry structure, including the major vendors and their market shares, recent M&A activity, and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of the major global players, including Cargill Inc., Acadian Seaplants Ltd., Algaia SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., CP Kelco (part of J.M. Huber Corp.)

Company Profiles

Acadian Seaplants Ltd.

Arthur Branwell & Co. Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

CEAMSA

DuPont

Gelymar

Groupe Roullier

J.M. Huber Corp.

Kelpak

Ocean Harvest Technology Group

Ocean Rainforest

Qingdao Mingyue Seaweed Group

X-Humate (Tianjin) International



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $17.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $20.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

What's New in the Updated Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

PESTEL Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Expanding Aquaculture Industry Rising Demand for Sustainable Ingredients More Applications in the Food and Beverage Industry Expanding Applications in Agriculture

Market Challenges Regulatory Hurdles and Compliance Requirements Supply Chain Vulnerabilities and Quality Control Technical and Scientific Limitations Market Fragmentation and Competition

Market Opportunities Technological Advances in Extraction and Processing Expanding Applications in Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals Potential for Biofuel Production and Bioremediation



Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Market Regulations for Seaweed Extracts, by Country

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Patent Analysis

Cold Plasma Technology

Advanced Extraction Techniques

Enzyme-Assisted Extraction

Genetic Engineering and Synthetic Biology

Photobioreactors

Patent Analysis

Chapter 6 Supply Chain Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Seaweed Cultivation and Harvesting

Raw Material Sourcing and Procurement

Processing and Extraction

Product Formulation and Development

Quality Control and Assurance

Packaging and Distribution

Chapter 7 Market Segmentations

Market Analysis, by Collection Wild Harvest Aquaculture

Market Analysis, by Type Brown Seaweeds Red Seaweeds Green Seaweeds

Market Analysis, by Form Seaweed Flakes Seaweed Powder Seaweed Liquid

Market Analysis, by Application Food and Beverage Agriculture Animal Feed Additives Pharmaceutical Cosmetics & Personal Care Other Applications

Market Analysis, by Region

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Market Shares of Leading Companies Cargill Inc. Acadian Seaplants Ltd. Algaia SA DuPont de Nemours Inc. CP Kelco (part of J.M. Huber Corp.) Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group Gelymar CEAMSA Seasol

Funding for Seaweed Extract and Farming Projects

Strategic Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bf6m25

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment