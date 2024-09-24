Ancillary Revenue Management Report 2024: Growing Adoption of Loyalty Programs and Rewards Influence Revenue Management - Market Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ancillary Revenue Management - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Ancillary Revenue Management was estimated at US$1.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Ancillary revenue management has emerged as a crucial strategy for maximizing profitability in the travel and hospitality sectors. Airlines, hotels, and other travel-related businesses increasingly rely on ancillary services such as baggage fees, seat selection, in-flight meals, and premium services to boost their revenue streams. These additional services not only enhance the customer experience but also provide a significant source of income beyond the core service offerings. The integration of advanced analytics and revenue management systems enables businesses to tailor these services to individual customer preferences, driving higher engagement and spending. By leveraging data insights, companies can implement dynamic pricing strategies, optimize their product offerings, and ultimately increase their overall revenue.



What Role Do Technological Innovations Play in Ancillary Revenue Management?



Technological advancements are at the heart of the evolution in ancillary revenue management. The use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) allows businesses to analyze vast amounts of data to predict customer behavior and personalize service offerings. These technologies enable real-time decision-making and dynamic pricing, ensuring that ancillary services are both competitively priced and highly attractive to customers.

Additionally, the adoption of mobile platforms and apps has revolutionized how ancillary services are marketed and sold. Customers now have the convenience of accessing and purchasing additional services directly from their smartphones, enhancing the user experience and increasing the likelihood of additional sales. The implementation of these cutting-edge technologies is transforming ancillary revenue management into a more efficient and customer-centric practice.



Why Is Customer Experience Central to Ancillary Revenue Strategies?



Customer experience is a pivotal factor in the success of ancillary revenue management. As businesses strive to differentiate themselves in a competitive market, offering personalized and high-quality ancillary services becomes essential. Enhancing the customer journey through tailored offers, seamless payment options, and exclusive perks can significantly boost customer satisfaction and loyalty. For instance, airlines that offer customizable travel packages, priority boarding, and lounge access can attract higher-paying customers and foster long-term relationships. Similarly, hotels that provide unique amenities, such as spa treatments and local tours, can enhance guest experiences and encourage repeat visits. By focusing on customer-centric ancillary services, businesses can create additional value, encouraging customers to spend more and increasing overall revenue.



What Factors Are Driving Growth in the Ancillary Revenue Management Market?



The growth in the ancillary revenue management market is driven by several factors related to technological advancements, end-use applications, and evolving consumer behavior. The increasing integration of AI and ML in revenue management systems propels market growth by enabling more precise and effective personalization of ancillary services. The widespread adoption of mobile platforms and digital wallets accelerates the demand for easily accessible and convenient ancillary offerings.

Additionally, the ongoing digital transformation within the travel and hospitality industries expands the addressable market for sophisticated ancillary revenue solutions. Consumer preferences for tailored experiences and the rising popularity of subscription models further spur demand. Furthermore, the shift towards cloud-based solutions and the growing importance of data security and privacy regulations present both challenges and opportunities, driving innovation and adoption in the ancillary revenue management sector.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Ancillary Revenue Management for Major Airlines segment, which is expected to reach US$1.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.2%. The Ancillary Revenue Management for Low-Cost Airlines segment is also set to grow at 7.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $433.7 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.2% CAGR to reach $387.2 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Ancillary Revenue Management Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Amadeus IT Group SA, Navitaire LLC, Sabre Corporation, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 246 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

Ancillary Revenue Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emergence of Advanced Analytics Throws the Spotlight on Ancillary Revenue Management

Digital Transformation in Travel and Hospitality Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Increased Focus on Customer Experience Drives Demand for Ancillary Revenue Solutions

Adoption of Mobile Platforms and Apps Accelerates Demand for Ancillary Services

Data-Driven Personalization Trends Spur Growth in Ancillary Revenue Offerings

Innovations in Payment Technologies Impact Ancillary Revenue Management

Expansion of E-Commerce Platforms Drives Adoption of Ancillary Revenue Solutions

Growing Popularity of Subscription Models Sustains Growth in Ancillary Revenue

Rise of Omnichannel Marketing Generates Demand for Integrated Ancillary Revenue Management

Technological Innovations in CRM Systems Drives Adoption of Ancillary Revenue Management

Focus on Ancillary Revenue in Airlines and Hotels Spurs Market Growth

Shift Towards Cloud-Based Solutions Generates Demand for Scalable Ancillary Revenue Platforms

Growing Adoption of Loyalty Programs and Rewards Influence Revenue Management

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 46 Featured):

Amadeus IT Group SA

Navitaire LLC

Sabre Corporation

SITA

Travelport, LP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yr5z6l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment