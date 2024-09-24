SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating CareDx, Inc., Puerto Rico Residents Tax-Free Fund, Inc., Puerto Rico Residents Tax-Free Fund VI, Inc., and Tax Free Fund for Puerto Rico Residents, Inc.; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating CareDx, Inc., Puerto Rico Residents Tax-Free Fund, Inc., Puerto Rico Residents Tax-Free Fund VI, Inc., and Tax Free Fund for Puerto Rico Residents, Inc. If you are a current owner of shares, contact leo@moka.law or call (619) 780-3993.



CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA) Accused of Misleading Investors

On September 18, 2024, Judge Trina L. Thompson of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California issued an order denying in part the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against CareDx, Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. Morris Kandinov LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Puerto Rico Residents Tax-Free Fund, Inc.

Morris Kandinov is investigating Puerto Rico Residents Tax-Free Fund, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Puerto Rico Residents Tax-Free Fund VI, Inc.

Morris Kandinov is investigating Puerto Rico Residents Tax-Free Fund VI, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Tax Free Fund for Puerto Rico Residents, Inc.

Morris Kandinov is investigating Tax Free Fund for Puerto Rico Residents, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

