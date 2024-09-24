Verano Launches “Save the Bits” Fundraising Campaign, Featuring BITS™ Edibles and Industrywide Coalition of Hundreds of Dispensaries Across Eight States, Supporting the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation

Starting October 1, in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a portion of every BITS ™ edibles purchased at hundreds of dispensaries in eight states will go directly to the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation , helping fund critical research and support for those impacted 1

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today launched “ Save the Bits , ” a fundraising campaign that will donate a portion of proceeds from sales of Verano’s BITS™ edibles across hundreds of cannabis dispensaries in eight states for Breast Cancer Awareness Month benefitting the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation .

Beginning October 1st and throughout the entire month, a portion of sales from each package of specially marked BITS™ edibles sold at dispensaries in eight states will be donated to the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation to advance their ongoing mission to fight and eradicate breast cancer. Packages of BITS™ will include a “Save the Bits” sticker to support the cause, and include a QR code linking to more information and education on the campaign’s mission. Additionally, “Save the Bits” will be supported with in-store and digital education elements to provide further awareness of this important cause across 225 dispensaries in eight states – comprised of 134 of the Company’s Zen Leaf and MÜV dispensaries and 91 participating third-party dispensaries.

Along with Verano’s Zen Leaf and MÜV dispensaries, nearly 40 third-party cannabis companies are participating in the Save the Bits campaign through in-store and digital activations in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

"The Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation is honored to partner with BITS™ to fund cutting-edge breast cancer trials that are accessible to a diverse group of patients. We are grateful for their generosity and continued support of the 1:8 women diagnosed with breast cancer," said Laura Sage, Executive Director of the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation.

“We are thrilled to launch the Save the Bits campaign in partnership with our peers in the cannabis community to benefit the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation,” said George Archos, Verano Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Save the Bits is a powerful demonstration of the cannabis industry’s ability to deliver positive benefits for communities and important causes across the country, and we’re proud to stand together and support the fight against Breast Cancer throughout October.”

BITS™ , Verano’s low-dose, high-function edibles brand that allow consumers to do more with less, are available in five different flavors combining 5 mg of THC with tailored cannabinoid ratios and adaptogens.

For more information about the Save the Bits campaign, visit www.bits.verano.com/savethebits . For more information about the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation, visit www.lynnsage.org .

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF), one of the U.S. cannabis industry’s leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano offers a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ dispensary banners and produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Verano™, MÜV™, (the) Essence™, Savvy™, BITS™, Encore™, and Avexia™. Verano’s active operations span 14 markets, 15 production facilities, and over 1,100,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at www.verano.com .

About Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation

The Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation’s mission is to raise funds for research and education to prevent breast cancer and improve outcomes for individuals with breast cancer. Investments are directed locally within the Chicago area but drive impact globally. The Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation is one of the nation’s leading breast cancer research and education charities. Since 1985, this organization has raised over $40 million for breast cancer research & education advancements. Since the beginning, when Lynn’s dear friends and family established a foundation with a vow to cure this devastating disease, until now, they are dedicated to ending breast cancer.

