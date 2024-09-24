Toronto’s WNBA Team Builds Bench Strength With New Front Office Hires

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto’s WNBA franchise is building out its front office with the addition of two proven professionals in the key roles of Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Revenue Officer.

“Teamwork leads to championships on and off the court, so finding teammates who are not only amazing professionals but who are all in on what WNBA Toronto is working toward is so important,” said team President Teresa Resch. “We’re building a business and a culture that’s based on excellence, on innovation, on partnership - and Whitney and Lisa are the right people to help us get to where we want to be for our team, our city and our country.”

Whitney Bell brings over 16 years of experience in creating and cultivating high-profile brands, including Dove and Lyft, that connect with and inspire their communities. Her expertise spans a diverse range of industries, from tech startups to consumer-packaged goods (CPG) companies. As Chief Marketing Officer, she will oversee all aspects of the team’s external brand management, with a particular focus on the upcoming launch of the new logo, name, and identity later this year.

Lisa Ferkul most recently served as the Chief Commercial Officer for Golf Canada after spending over a decade at Scotiabank leading the brand’s sponsorship business in Canada. She has earned nation-wide recognition for her success in building dynamic partnerships with the corporate sector. As Chief Revenue Officer she will help to create an ecosystem of partners that reach and resonate across the country.

“There is such incredible energy and anticipation for this team,” added Resch. “Our task is to match that energy, meet that anticipation and deliver the sort of success this city and country deserve. This is a huge year for our organization, and I know Whitney and Lisa are ready to jump in and get started.”

In May, Toronto was awarded the first WNBA franchise outside of the United States under the ownership of Kilmer Sports Ventures and its chair Larry Tanenbaum. The team is due to begin play with the start of the 2026 regular season.

Additional Quotes:

“The opportunity to participate in the shaping and showcasing of our WNBA team’s brand is incredibly meaningful to me personally. This is much more than a job. This is a chance to build something that takes a permanent place in our community and country. Something that fans connect to for generations. And something that has particular significance to women and girls who love sport.” – Whitney Bell, Chief Marketing Officer

“I am excited to be joining the incredibly talented executive at WNBA Toronto to help build this team from the ground up. As a passionate fan and commercial leader, I look forward to cultivating a portfolio of partners that align with our values and share in our goals to elevate the fan experience and grow the game in our country.” – Lisa Ferkul, Chief Revenue Officer.

Contact:

Courtney Glen, Kilmer Group

cglen@kilmergroup.com

About WNBA Toronto:

In May 2024, the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) announced its expansion into Canada by awarding Toronto an expansion team, the league’s first outside the United States. The new team, which will be owned and operated by Kilmer Sports Ventures, will begin play in the 2026 season as the WNBA’s 14th franchise. Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures and a 30-year veteran of building championship-caliber teams, is also Chairman of the NBA Board of Governors and Chairman of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, which owns the NBA’s Toronto Raptors, NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs, MLS’ Toronto FC and other professional sports franchises. Under his leadership, the Raptors won their first NBA championship in 2019.