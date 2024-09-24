Cambio Roasters® Unveils the First Ever Aluminum Coffee Pods for Keurig® Brewers

Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambio Roasters, led by former Keurig® Chief Innovation Officer Kevin Hartley, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking aluminum coffee pods. This innovative shift from plastic to aluminum represents a significant advancement in sustainability and coffee quality. The aluminum coffee pod addresses the environmental crisis caused by the 40 million plastic coffee pods that end up in landfills and oceans every day, offering a more eco-friendly and high-quality alternative.



When commenting on the urgency of such a huge transition, Hartley commented, "There's no sense in compromising the quality of the world's best organic coffees, expertly roasted and curated, by placing them in a plastic vessel that's porous. Our landfills are growing at an alarming rate, and the timing is perfect to introduce recyclable aluminum pods. That's why Cambio is committed to transitioning away from single-use plastics and towards sustainable alternatives."



Introducing Cambio Roasters' sustainable aluminum coffee pods, offering a recyclable alternative to traditional plastic, ensuring both freshness and environmental impact



Plastic coffee pods are notoriously problematic for the environment, with only 3% of them being successfully recycled into new products. In contrast, aluminum is infinitely recyclable and retains over 60% of the aluminum ever produced in circulation. This makes aluminum a superior choice for both sustainability and recycling efficiency.



Moreover, traditional plastic pods are inadequate at preserving coffee freshness due to their porous nature. Aluminum pods, however, provide a nearly perfect oxygen barrier, ensuring the coffee maintains its intended freshness and flavor from roast to brew. This innovation not only enhances the coffee-drinking experience but also aligns with Cambio Roasters’ commitment to quality and sustainability.



Along with this innovation, Cambio only features 100% organic coffees carefully selected from small farms around the world. And, as always, Cambio donates 20% of its profits to Food 4 Farmers, who work closely with coffee-farming families struggling with food insecurity often for more than 6 months per year. According to Hartley, “This innovation is so exciting because it’s better for coffee, better for the world, and better for you. We hope this helps you fall in love with your Keurig® all over again.” In addition, Cambio announced its new partnership with 4Ocean, founded by two surfers with a mission to eradicate plastic from the world’s oceans.



Cambio Roasters is excited to offer its new aluminum pods in over 1,000 retailers nationwide, including Harris Teeter, Giant Martin, Hannaford, and Walmart, as well as through their official website and Amazon, allowing coffee lovers across the country to enjoy a better, more sustainable coffee experience.



Non-Affiliation & Disclaimer



Cambio Roasters and its products are not affiliated, associated, endorsed, or in any way connected with Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. or Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. “Keurig®” and “K-Cup®” are registered trademarks of Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. Cambio Roasters’ aluminum coffee pods are compatible with Keurig® machines, but Cambio Roasters is an independent brand offering an eco-friendly alternative. Cambio Roasters products are not sponsored, licensed, or approved by Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc.



About Cambio Roasters®:



Cambio Roasters is redefining the single-serve coffee market with innovations driven by sustainability, quality, and social impact. Led by CEO Kevin Hartley, formerly of Keurig Green Mountain®, the company focuses on delivering the finest organic coffees in the world’s most recyclable pods. Cambio Roasters’ mission is to transform the iconic coffee pod for the next 25 years, blending third-wave coffee culture with a positive environmental and social impact, while also elevating the entire coffee-consuming experience. Through focused farm-to-pod sourcing, community engagement, and product excellence, Cambio Roasters invites coffee enthusiasts to enjoy a richer, more meaningful coffee experience while contributing to a more sustainable future.