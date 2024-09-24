Entrada Therapeutics Promotes Natarajan Sethuraman, PhD, to President of Research and Development

BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRDA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing intracellular Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™)-therapeutics as a new class of medicines. Today, the Company announced that Natarajan Sethuraman, PhD, currently its Chief Scientific Officer, has been promoted to President of Research and Development, effective immediately.



“Natarajan has been with Entrada since our inception and his leadership has been invaluable in the research and clinical development of the company’s diverse pipeline of proprietary intracellular therapeutics,” said Dipal Doshi, Chief Executive Officer at Entrada Therapeutics. “His deep and broad experience in end-to-end therapeutics development has helped advance our ENTR-601-44 program into the clinic, build our pipeline, and establish a dedicated team driven by intellectual curiosity, teamwork and a commitment to patients and their families.”

"From the moment I joined Entrada, I have been excited by the versatility of our differentiated approach to intracellular therapeutics, and the potential to reach targets that have long been considered inaccessible,” said Dr. Sethuraman. “I am tremendously proud of the amazing progress of our team and look forward to advancing our clinical pipeline to positively impact the lives of patients and their families."





Dr. Sethuraman joined Entrada Therapeutics as Chief Scientific Officer in 2017 and leads global research and clinical development. He brings deep experience in drug discovery and development across multiple modalities including oligonucleotides, antibodies, therapeutic enzymes, and peptides. Under his leadership, Entrada has built an R&D team that is advancing an expansive portfolio of proprietary programs from discovery through clinical development. Prior to Entrada, Dr. Sethuraman was at Merck & Co., Inc. where he led the GlycoFi site as well as the research and development of novel biologics following Merck’s acquisition of GlycoFi in 2006. He holds a PhD in Entomology, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, a BSc from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University and completed his post-doctoral training at Duke University.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines that engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible. The Company’s Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™)-therapeutics are designed to enable the efficient intracellular delivery of a wide range of therapeutics into a variety of organs and tissues, resulting in an improved therapeutic index. Through this proprietary, versatile and modular approach, Entrada is advancing a robust development portfolio of RNA-, antibody- and enzyme-based programs for the potential treatment of neuromuscular, ocular, metabolic and immunological diseases, among others. The Company’s lead oligonucleotide programs are in development for the potential treatment of people living with Duchenne who are exon 44, 45 and 50 skipping amenable. Entrada has partnered to develop a clinical-stage program, VX-670, for myotonic dystrophy type 1.

For more information about Entrada, please visit our website, www.entradatx.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contact

Karla MacDonald

Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

kmacdonald@entradatx.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4db2ccbc-a23f-48bd-bed9-edd834037fa6