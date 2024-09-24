Less-than-Truckload (LTL) Industry Report 2024: Rising Fuel Costs Influence LTL Shipping Strategies and Pricing - Market Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Less-than-truckload (LTL) - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Less-than-truckload (LTL) was estimated at US$259.9 Million in 2023, and is projected to reach US$365.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2030.



The growth in the LTL market is driven by several factors, including the continued expansion of e-commerce, which requires efficient distribution channels for the delivery of goods to consumers and businesses. The increasing trend towards urbanization also plays a significant role, as more goods need to be transported to urban centers where direct truckload shipping may not be feasible due to logistical constraints.

Moreover, environmental concerns and regulations are pushing companies to adopt greener logistics practices, with LTL shipping offering a more sustainable alternative to full truckload shipments by maximizing load capacity and reducing the number of vehicles on the road. Additionally, as businesses seek to enhance supply chain resilience and flexibility in response to global disruptions such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for LTL shipping services that can provide adaptable and cost-effective solutions is likely to continue increasing. These drivers are crucial for understanding the dynamic nature of the LTL market and its future growth trajectory.





Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Long-Haul Carriers segment, which is expected to reach US$165.6 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.3%. The Super-Regional Carriers segment is also set to grow at 3.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $70.8 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.2% CAGR to reach $75.9 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

E-commerce Boom Drives Growth in LTL Shipping Demand

Technological Advances in Logistics and Fleet Management Enhance LTL Efficiency

Rising Fuel Costs Influence LTL Shipping Strategies and Pricing

Growth of Urbanization and the Need for Specialized LTL Services in Cities

Increasing Consumer Demand for Faster Delivery Propels Innovations in LTL Services

Integration of Blockchain for Transparency and Efficiency in LTL Shipments

