Wire and Cable Global Market Report 2024: Comprehensive Data Analysed by Twelve Cable and Conductor Categories, Classified by Type, Application and Material

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wire and Cable Report Ed 6 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report surveys the metallic wire and cable market, sizing and forecasting demand for insulated power cable, bare power conductors, metallic communications cable and low voltage cable used in utility networks and industry, auto and OEM producers.
The report sizes and forecasts the market for metallic electricity and communications cable and conductors; specifically for insulated power cable, bare power conductors, metallic communications cable, building wire, winding or magnet wire, auto wire and harnesses and LV energy cable.
Report scope:
Comprehensive analysis:data analysed by twelve cable and conductor categories, classified by type, application and material - copper, aluminium and steel.
Market analysis:the markets in 37 countries and 7 regions are analysed by the twelve product groups from 2023 to 2028.
Cable and conductor product categories
This report surveys the market for the first group, electricity and communications cable and conductors.
- Production, imports, exports, consumption: Each country and region analysed by production imports, exports and demand.
- Competitive landscape and share analysis: A comprehensive outline of the 34 leading cable companies, ranking of companies in each market, global market shares of top 50 companies.
- Outline and analysis of subsea markets for cable: Outlines of the three subsea sectors; interconnectors, offshore wind and OGP (oil & gas production) and listing of subsea cable producers.
- Land based underground cable: Country analysis of underground cable penetration and technical descriptions.
- Applications and technology of cables and conductors: The different types of conductor and cable, applications, technology of insulation.
- Superconductors: Outline of the superconductor industry and state of commercialisation.
- Railway lines: National penetration of railway electrification, cable markets and technology.
The PDF report contains statistics of the markets and descriptive marketing and industry analysis. The Excel database contains expanded statistical analysis of tonnage and $ value demand, and detailed product analysis of imports and exports.
Company Coverage:
- Prysmian
- General Cable (Prysmian)
- Nexans
- Nexans Amercable
- NKT High Voltage Cables
- Cablel Hellenic Cables
- JDR
- TF Kable
- Leoni
- Southwire
- Parker Scanrope
- Belden Inc
- Sumitomo Electric
- Fujikura
- Furakawa
- Hitachi
- J-Power Systems (JPS)
- Yazaki
- LS Cables
- Taihan Electric Wire Co Ltd
- Iljin Cable
- Finolex J-Power Systems Private Ltd (FJPS)
- Birla Cable Ltd.
- Polycab
- Sterlite
- Zhongtian Technology
- Ningbao Orient Cable
- TBEA Co., Ltd
- Far East Cable Co Ltd
- Wanda Group Holdings Co., Ltd,
- Baosheng High Voltage Cable Co. Ltd., BHVC
- Jiangsu Shangshang Cable Group
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Tonnage of production and consumption
- Consumption of metallic wire and cable
- Materials cost
- Regional market shares
- End users and trade
- Manufacturers
- Land-based cable
- Subsea cable
- Interconnections and offshore wind power
- Oil & gas exploration and production
- Superconductors
2. ENERGY AND COMMUNICATIONS CABLES, ENERGY CONDUCTORS AND MECHNICAL ROPE
- Cables and conductor definitions
3. GLOBAL PRODUCTION AND DEMAND OF WIRE AND CABLE
- The cost of materials and sales value
- Insulated energy cable, bare conductors, and all other cables, 2020-2028
- Production, imports, exports and consumption
4. CONSUMPTION OF WIRE AND CABLE BY END USE
5. THE EUROPEAN WIRE AND CABLE MARKET
- The power sector in Europe
- The expansion of renewable generating capacity in Europe
- Industrial consumption of cables in Europe
6. THE NORTH AMERICAN WIRE AND CABLE MARKET
7. THE SOUTH AMERICAN WIRE AND CABLE MARKET
8. THE CENTRAL AMERICAN WIRE AND CABLE MARKET
9. THE MIDDLE EASTERN WIRE AND CABLE MARKET
10. THE NORTH AFRICAN WIRE AND CABLE MARKET
11. THE SUB-SAHARAN AFRICAN WIRE AND CABLE MARKET
12. THE CHINESE WIRE AND CABLE MARKET
13. THE ASIA PACIFIC (EXC CHINA) WIRE AND CABLE MARKET
14. THE CIS WIRE AND CABLE MARKET
15. GLOBAL WIRE AND CABLE PRODUCTION, IMPORTS, EXPORTS AND CONSUMPTION
16. CONSUMPTION OF WIRE AND CABLE BY COUNTRY
17. COPPER AND ALUMINIUM SUPPLY AND DEMAND
- Supply and demand of aluminium
- Supply and demand of copper
- Prices of copper and aluminium
18. THE APPLICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGIES OF METALLIC WIRE AND
- CABLE
- Power conductors and cable
- OHL Bare conductors
- Insulated cable
- Underground land-based cable (UGC)
- Subsea or submarine cables
- Telecoms cable
- Industrial wire and cable
- Winding or magnet wire
- Automotive cable
- Low Voltage cable
19. ENERGY AND COMMUNICATIONS CABLE MANUFACTURERS
20. PROFILES OF WIRE AND CABLE MANUFACTURERS
- Europe
- Prysmian
- General Cable (Prysmian)
- Nexans
- Nexans Amercable
- NKT High Voltage Cables
- Cablel Hellenic Cables
- JDR
- TF Kable
- Leoni
- Companies serving the HV market in Europe
- Asian companies operating in the European market
- United States
- Southwire
- Parker Scanrope
- Belden Inc
- Japanese manufacturers
- Sumitomo Electric
- Fujikura
- Furakawa
- Hitachi
- J-Power Systems (JPS)
- J-Power Systems Saudi Co, (JPS Saudi),
- Yazaki
- Korea
- LS Cables
- Taihan Electric Wire Co Ltd
- Iljin Cable
- India
- Finolex J-Power Systems Private Ltd (FJPS)
- Birla Cable Ltd.
- Polycab
- Sterlite
- Chinese manufacturers
- Zhongtian Technology [ZTT]
- Ningbao Orient Cable
- TBEA Co., Ltd
- Far East Cable Co Ltd
- Wanda Group Holdings Co., Ltd,
- Baosheng High Voltage Cable Co. Ltd., BHVC
- Jiangsu Shangshang Cable Group
- Production capacity and utilisation for insulated cable
- Subsea cable manufacturers
21. LAND BASED UNDERGROUND CABLE
- Drivers for underground cables
- High costs
- Impact of urbanisation
- Insulated land cable in the industrial sector
22. SUBSEA ENERGY CABLES
- Interconnections and offshore wind power
- Oil & gas exploration and production
- Subsea interconnections between land areas
- Offshore wind power
- Offshore wind power market
KEY COUNTRY MARKETS FOR OFFSHORE WIND
- UK offshore wind power
- China offshore wind power
- German offshore wind power
- Netherlands offshore wind power
- Denmark offshore wind power
- Belgium offshore wind power
- Indian offshore wind power
- United States offshore wind power
- The North Sea Grid - HVDC Hubs- Grid Connection Systems
- Floating wind farms
- Offshore oil and gas, power from shore cables
- Traditional power supply for offshore oil and gas platforms
- Norwegian initiative in power supply for oil and gas platforms
- Oil and gas offshore market
- Topside cables
- Subsea communications cable networks
23. INDUSTRIAL CABLE MARKETS
- Transport - cable, wires and wiring harnesses
- Aircraft
- Shipping
- Automobiles
- Mining
- Construction
- Manufacturing and process industry
24. ELECTRIFIED RAILWAYS
- History and development
- Power delivery
- Electrified railway lengths by country
- Traction systems
- The scale of the challenge for rail transport
25. ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY, SUPERCONDUCTORS
- What is a superconductor?
- Critical Temperature
- HTS vs LTS
- Conditions required for a material to exhibit superconducting behaviour
- Current state of development of the SC market
- The discovery of superconductivity - Technical development
- Advantages of superconductor cable
- Higher current-carrying capacity
- Low impedance
- Rights-of-way
- Very low Electro Magnetic Field (EMF)
- Lower life-costs for the system
- Challenges to be overcome
- High initial cost
- Cryogenic Refrigeration System (CRS)
- Splicing of the HTS cable
- Promoters
- Future market for HTS superconductors in utilities
26. METAL THEFT
27. CABLE PROPERTIES
- Tensile strength
- Flexibility or flex ratio
- Conductivity
- Weight
- Cost
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jy2ytl
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.