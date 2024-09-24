Repligen Opens Training & Innovation Center to Elevate Customer Experience

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced the grand opening of its Repligen Training & Innovation Center (“RTIC”) at its Waltham headquarters. The opening celebration, held on the evening of September 23, attracted a group of over 150 biopharma and CDMO customers. The RTIC buildout, which features product exhibits, purpose-built demonstration areas and technical training space, was designed to provide customers with pre- and post-sales support, and provide a hands-on experience with Repligen’s innovative bioprocessing solutions.

The RTIC enables the functional display of all Repligen bioprocessing technologies; a complete collection from across the company’s global manufacturing sites. Upstream intensification technologies include XCell® ATF and KrosFlo® TFDF® devices and controllers. Downstream products include OPUS® pre-packed chromatography columns, consumables such as Spectrum® hollow fiber filters, TangenX® flat sheet cassettes and devices, and affinity resins. Representing the company’s equipment/consumables integration strategy, there will be a number of systems on permanent display, including KRM™ Chromatography, KrosFlo® RS TFF, KrosFlo® KR2i RPM™, and KrosFlo® FS systems. The CTech™ SoloVPE® and FlowVPX® line of process analytics technologies will also be highlighted. In the area of Fluid Management, products include ProConnex® MixOne carboys systems and flow paths, Metenova magnetic mixers, non-metallic equipment and a number of valve, clamp and tubing technologies.

Olivier Loeillot, President and Chief Executive Officer of Repligen said, “We’re just thrilled to be opening this Center to elevate the customer experience through live engagement with our subject matter technology experts. The RTIC will demonstrate our end-to-end capabilities, and provide workshops and training grounds for our technical teams and customers. The completion of RTIC represents our unwavering commitment to innovation and sets us up well to meet and exceed customer expectations as we set our sights on 2025 and an expected return to growth on the underpinnings of a strong and expanding biologics market.”

Construction of the RTIC was completed in partnership with the site landlord as part of a broader expansion project over a 20-month period. The RTIC occupies approximately 7,500 square feet of the 55,000 square foot expansion, with the remaining space primarily dedicated to OPUS® warehousing. In total, the Waltham site occupies 182,000 square feet.

In addition to the RTIC opening, the company earlier this year (May) completed a site relocation and expansion in Jüri, Estonia, a milestone in Repligen’s commitment to broadening its presence and enhancing its capabilities in European and global bioprocessing markets. The world-class 80,000 square foot facility is leased to house Repligen’s advanced TFF and chromatography systems and technologies, and to serve as a strategically situated Customer Center of Excellence. Activities at the site include R&D, engineering, manufacturing, sales, service and technical support. The facility is LEED Silver certified and embodies Repligen’s commitment to environmental stewardship and corporate responsibility.

About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that enable efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are “inspiring advances in bioprocessing” for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our focus areas are Filtration and Fluid Management, Chromatography, Process Analytics and Proteins. Our corporate headquarters are in Waltham, Massachusetts, and the majority of our manufacturing sites are in the U.S., with additional key sites in Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden. For more information about the company see our website at www.repligen.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

