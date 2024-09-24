MariMed Commences Adult-Use Sales at Thrive Wellness Dispensary in Tiffin, Ohio

NORWOOD, Mass., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (“MariMed”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, today announced it has commenced adult-use retail sales at its Thrive Wellness dispensary in Tiffin, Ohio.

Since its opening in June 2023, the dispensary has been operating as a medical-only facility, offering a diverse selection of branded flower and edible products from across the state.

“We are thrilled to commence adult-use sales in Ohio,” said Jon Levine, MariMed’s Chief Executive Officer. “We have long believed that Ohio will be one of the country’s largest cannabis markets, and it remains our top priority with respect to mergers and acquisitions to become a vertical operator as quickly as possible.”

According to the Ohio Department of Commerce , Ohio’s medical marijuana industry generated nearly $500 million in 2023 retail sales, which is expected to grow significantly with the addition of adult-use sales. Ohio, with its population of 11.8 million, is the seventh most populous state in the United States. MariMed is prioritizing Ohio in its mergers and acquisitions strategy to expand its operational presence to the fullest extent permitted.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc, a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Nature’s Heritage™, InHouse™, Bubby’s Baked™, K Fusion™, Kalm Fusion™, and Vibations™. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com .

Company Contact:

Howard Schacter

Chief Communications Officer

Email: hschacter@marimedinc.com

Phone: (781) 277-0007