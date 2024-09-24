Draganfly Receives Military Purchase Order for its Commander 3XL to be used for logistics within various branches of the U.S. Department of Defense

Commander 3XL to be used as a primary transport vehicle for the TB2 Aerospace DROPS UAV Cargo POD for autonomous tactical resupply

Saskatoon Sask, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order from TB2 Aerospace (TB2) for Commander 3XL Drones to be deployed with TB2 Drone Recharging Operational Payload System Pods (DROPS) within the DoD for various mission types. This order represents the beginning of the deployment and scaling of the DROPs system in conjunction with the Draganfly line of drones.

The Commander 3XL will be utilized to carry out various logistics missions. The Commander 3XL is well suited as a transport vehicle, as is the entire Draganfly drone product line for TB2 Aerospace’s smart logistics PODs, as Draganfly Drones are interoperable, providing operators a variety of aircraft size, payload capacity and weight configurations that utilize common communication, counter electronic warfare options, mission planning software, accessories, payloads and more. TB2 Aerospace and Draganfly have collaborated to integrate TB2’s DROPS Pods on Draganfly’s drones, positioning Draganfly as a primary transport vehicle for TB2 Aerospace deployments within the DoD.

“We are honored to be doing this exciting work with TB2 and to have been selected for this important work in the military logistics sector," said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. "Draganfly thrives at working to provide exceptional capabilities by integrating our line of drones, experience, and technology stack into mission profiles and use cases with our commercial and military partners—and doing it within time frames and at costs that few others can.”

“We chose Draganfly to be our launch and developmental partner as they have a fantastic series of UAVs," said Hank Scott, CEO of TB2. "Their aircraft are very stable, easy to fly and set up, and we were impressed by the commonality between their three UAVs. Common controllers, batteries, motors, and parts mean that the DoD can train a Warfighter to operate three different-sized UAVs with a simple, standardized training package. The commonality and interchangeable components will reduce DoD operational and training costs, and standardize the supply chain. Adding the DROPS system will make each of their UAVs a Multi-Mission Payload capable system too. It’s a win-win.”

About TB2

TB2 Aerospace from Golden, Colorado, USA is the developer the Drone Recharging Operational Payload System. This system enables a UAV to turn into a Multi-Mission Payload System capable of autonomously capturing, delivering, and recovering Cargo Pod and other payloads such as Weapons Systems and Ground Sensors without the need to place a Warfighter in harm’s way.

