Pet Wearable Global Market Report 2024-2028, Featuring Profiles of Barking Labs, Dogtra, FitBark, Garmin, Loc8tor, PetPace, Scollar, Smart Tracking Technologies, Tractive, Wagz and More

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pet Wearable Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The pet wearable market is forecasted to grow by USD 3.66 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.57% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by growing pet industry, product innovation and launch, and rising pet owner population. This study identifies the robust growth of e-commerce and online sales as one of the prime reasons driving the pet wearable market growth during the next few years. Also, growing popularity of customization in pet products and increased spending on pet products will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the pet wearable market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The pet wearable market is segmented as below:

By Product

Smart collar

Smart camera

Smart harness and vest

By Application

Identification and tracking

Monitoring and control

Medical diagnosis and treatment

Facilitation/safety and security

The report on the pet wearable market covers the following areas:

Pet wearable market sizing

Pet wearable market forecast

Pet wearable market industry analysis

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pet wearable market vendors that include Avid Identification Systems Inc., Barking Labs Corp., Datamars SA, Dogtra Co., Felcana, FitBark Inc., Garmin Ltd., GoPro Inc., Loc8tor Ltd., Mars Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., NUM AXES, Pet Valu Canada Inc., PetPace, Protect Animals With Satellites LLC, SCOLLAR Inc., Smart Tracking Technologies LLC, Tractive GmbH, Vandrico Solutions Inc., and Wagz Inc.

Also, the pet wearable market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Pet Wearable Market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Product segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Application segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country segment analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Smart collar - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Smart camera - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Smart harness and vest - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.6 Market opportunity by Product



7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Identification and tracking - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Monitoring and control - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Medical diagnosis and treatment - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Facilitation/safety and security - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.7 Market opportunity by Application



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Competitive Analysis

Avid Identification Systems Inc.

Barking Labs Corp.

Datamars SA

Dogtra Co.

Felcana

FitBark Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

GoPro Inc.

Loc8tor Ltd.

Mars Inc.

Merck and Co. Inc.

NUM AXES

Pet Valu Canada Inc.

PetPace

Protect Animals With Satellites LLC

SCOLLAR Inc.

Smart Tracking Technologies LLC

Tractive GmbH

Vandrico Solutions Inc.

Wagz Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rwswak

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.