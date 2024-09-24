Get Ready for Chonkfest DC: The Ultimate Party for Dog Lovers!

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a wildly successful debut in Philadelphia, Chonkfest is back for round two, this time heading to the nation's capital! Hosted by Bark Social (@bark_social) in collaboration with dog influencers Hammy (@hammyandolivia) and Maxine the Fluffy Corgi (@madmax_fluffyroad), this three-day event is set to take Washington, D.C. by storm from October 18-20, 2024, at Bark Social’s Bethesda location.



Here’s what to expect at Chonkfest DC:

Limited-Edition Merch : Every ticket purchase comes with an exclusive Chonkfest doggy bandana and a specially designed pumpkin—perfect for getting into the fall spirit. In addition, limited edition merchandise will be available for purchase at the event.

: Every ticket purchase comes with an exclusive Chonkfest doggy bandana and a specially designed pumpkin—perfect for getting into the fall spirit. In addition, limited edition merchandise will be available for purchase at the event. Dog Costume Parade : Join an ocean of pups dressed in their best costumes, whether spooky or silly.

: Join an ocean of pups dressed in their best costumes, whether spooky or silly. Music and Dancing : Vibe to a curated DJ set, perfect for dancing with your furry friends and enjoying the festive atmosphere.

: Vibe to a curated DJ set, perfect for dancing with your furry friends and enjoying the festive atmosphere. Delicious Treats and Eats : Satisfy your cravings with gourmet delights from local food trucks, offering up bites that are sure to make your tail wag.

: Satisfy your cravings with gourmet delights from local food trucks, offering up bites that are sure to make your tail wag. Caricatures, Photobooths, and Special Guests : Capture the moment with fun caricatures and visit our photobooth. Keep an eye out for surprise appearances from special guests!

: Capture the moment with fun caricatures and visit our photobooth. Keep an eye out for surprise appearances from special guests! Tricks, Treats, and Games: Participate in various activities designed to engage both pups and their humans. There’s something for everyone to enjoy!

Chonkfest is open to all dog lovers, whether you own a dog or just love being around them. All attendees over 16 months require a ticket, and those under 21 are welcome before 8 PM with an accompanying adult. Dogs attending must have up-to-date vaccinations to enter.

Powered by Bark Social, this event is more than just a celebration—it's one of the biggest parties the dog world has ever seen. Whether you come for a single day or all three, you're guaranteed an experience like no other!

Event Details:

Dates: October 18-20, 2024

Location: Bark Social, Bethesda, MD

Friday: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Saturday & Sunday:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM



About Chonkfest:

Chonkfest is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between dog influencers Hammy and Maxine the Fluffy Corgi and Bark Social. Originally launched in Philadelphia, the event celebrates all things dog with activities, food, and entertainment designed to bring together pet lovers from all walks of life.



Quotes from the Hosts: “We’re beyond excited to bring Chonkfest to Washington, D.C.,” said Luke Silverman, CEO & Co-Founder of Bark Social. “This event is our way of giving dog lovers an unforgettable experience, filled with fun, friends, and of course your furry best friend.”

“Chonkfest is about connecting with our community in real life, and we can’t wait to meet the incredible people (and pups) who have supported us throughout the years,” added Chris Equale (@hammyandolivia).

“This event is a huge thank you to our fans and their furry companions. We’re throwing the ultimate party, and we couldn’t be more excited to see it come to life in D.C.,” said Bryan Reisberg, dog dad to Maxine the Fluffy Corgi (@madmax_fluffyroad).

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit chonkfest.barksocial.com and follow Bark Social, Hammy, and Maxine the Fluffy Corgi for the latest event updates.

Contact:

Chris Rubacha

Director of Marketing, Bark Social

crubacha@barksocial.com

208.890.9492

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4072f08-8490-4e29-ac35-36ad3b68f6b0