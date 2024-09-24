CableLabs Defines Network Security Baselines with Release of Zero Trust Best Common Practices

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CableLabs and the cable broadband industry continue to lead in driving advancements in network security with the public release of its Zero Trust and Infrastructure Security (ØTIS) Best Common Practices (BCP) document. The leading innovation and research and development lab for the cable industry will provide an overview of the BCP and its future work in this area during the “Infrastructure Security: Integrating Zero Trust Across Core and Access Networks” session at SCTE TechExpo on September 24th.

Scheduled for 3:15-4:15 p.m. in Room B405, the technology policy session features a discussion about the critical role of zero-trust concepts in networks and how this approach will support a more secure delivery of broadband services. Developed as a joint effort by CableLabs and steering committee members (the ØTIS working group), including participants from Charter, Comcast, Cox, GCI and Rogers, the BCP document covers the following areas:

Credential protection and secure storage.

Identity security and data protection.

Asset and inventory management.

Supply chain risk management.

Secure automation.

Security monitoring and incident responses.

Boot security.

Policy-based access management.

Consistent security control.

“Some access and core networks have historically relied on perimeter-based security controls and assumed trust levels based on the infrastructure element’s physical location,” said Brian Scriber, distinguished technologist and vice president of security and privacy technologies at CableLabs. “As the industry continues to embrace SDN, virtualized and cloud networks, that hardware-based network perimeter is vanishing. Since May 2023, we’ve collaborated with our members to shape common practices for securing infrastructure elements with zero-trust paradigms. With this ØTIS BCP document, we’re equipping the industry to better secure the access networks that keep us connected.”

CableLabs and the working group leveraged existing government guidance, such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology SP 800-207 and the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency Zero Trust Maturity Model, in the development of the CableLabs’ ØTIS BCP document to ensure a comprehensive and aligned approach to Zero Trust.

Zero trust, per NIST 800-207, “assumes there is no implicit trust granted to assets or user accounts based solely on their physical or network location (i.e., local area networks versus the internet) or based on asset ownership (enterprise or personally owned).” Infrastructure elements represent any managed physical or virtualized component located northbound of the customer network and southbound of the operator’s core network, including all transport, edge, compute and storage components necessary to deliver broadband services.

To learn more or for access to the ØTIS Best Common Practices document, please visit: https://www.cablelabs.com/blog/zero-trust-best-common-practices.

