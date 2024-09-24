JumpCloud Unveils Partner Program to Empower Global Growth and Innovation

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, JumpCloud Inc. announced the launch of the JumpCloud Partner Program . This increases JumpCloud’s commitment to providing partners of all sizes with the support, resources, and incentives they need to thrive in a customer-driven market. The new program will incorporate a four-tiered system for JumpCloud managed service providers (MSPs) and value-added resellers (VARs). This system recognizes and rewards different levels of commitment, expertise, and collaboration.



"As a proud partner of JumpCloud, we share a commitment to delivering innovative and secure IT solutions,” said Nikki Harley , vice president, partner ecosystem & solutions, SADA . “Our partnership has allowed us to join together to deliver exceptional value to our customers."

The JumpCloud Partner Program incentivizes channel partners with distinct benefits that include:

Program tiers. Each distinct tier recognizes and rewards varying levels of commitment, expertise, and collaboration. Whether partners are exploring, innovating, or strategizing, there is a tier that aligns with their goals.

Each distinct tier recognizes and rewards varying levels of commitment, expertise, and collaboration. Whether partners are exploring, innovating, or strategizing, there is a tier that aligns with their goals. Incentives that propel growth. JumpCloud has crafted a suite of benefits to ensure partners can thrive. These include discount and margin tiers, exclusive resources, priority support, and co-marketing opportunities.

JumpCloud has crafted a suite of benefits to ensure partners can thrive. These include discount and margin tiers, exclusive resources, priority support, and co-marketing opportunities. Partner benefits. As partners move up the tiers, they unlock extra benefits. These include higher discounts, marketing support, and early access to new features.



A strong partner ecosystem has three key benefits for its members: better security, improved operations, and more growth opportunities. MSPs know security best practices. They can tailor their solutions for the greatest impact, without burdening IT teams. Those teams also benefit from MSPs' efficiencies. They eliminate unnecessary tasks and better centralized IT management. Finally, this allows both sides to grow. Organizations can scale as their MSPs provide unmatched support. MSPs can boost profits by becoming trusted partners that support and grow with organizations' changing needs.

"With the IT landscape changing so fast, our partners are vital. They are our trusted allies," said Antoine Jebara, co-founder and general manager of MSP business, JumpCloud. "We're not merely expanding our network. We're creating a shared vision for simplified, secure, and scalable IT management. Together, we are not just adapting to change. We are driving it. We are ensuring our partners and their customers are at the forefront of innovation and growth."

