GolfLync Spotlighted in GO FUND YOURSELF! – A Revolutionary Social Crowdfunding Platform

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – GolfLync Inc. , an innovative social media platform building communities of passionate aficionados of the most popular sport in the country, was recently featured on the premier episode of GO FUND YOURSELF! , an interactive social crowdfunding platform for public and private companies seeking broad-based exposure across social media channels for their crowd-funded Regulation CF and Regulation A Offerings.

During the episode , GolfLync CEO Noah DiPasquale, COO Michael Quiel and VP of Strategy Evelina Chiang shared how the company’s ingenious app is building community and improving the golf experience with GO FUND YOURSELF’s panel of Titans featuring renowned business coach David Meltzer, business thought-leader Jayson Waller, serial entrepreneur Rory J. Cutaia and UFC fighter Michael Chandler.

“Golf has witnessed an explosion of growth over the course of the last 3-4 years, but it has almost always been a game that’s been reserved for the select few,” DiPasquale said during the episode. “GolfLync has created an opportunity to bring the game to everyone, making it a much more inclusive and community-driven sport.”

The numbers support GolfLync’s value proposition. In less than a year and with very little marketing, the company’s download growth exceeded 3,000%, reaching and exceeding 140,000 physical downloads. GolfLync believes this is just the tip of the iceberg and estimates its immediate short-term target audience is the 10+ million monthly golfers across the U.S.

Matching golfers looking for a game through the company’s smartphone app, GolfLync, the company created the ultimate social media platform tailor-made for golfers to change the way they connect. For the first time, an app allows like-minded golfers to connect for a game simply by logging in. GolfLync helps golfers who are looking to grow their golf network find other players with similar interests and on course preferences. Whether you’re in a new area, looking for golfing buddies, would like to play a round while on the road, or just want to meet new golfers in your area, looking for other golfing couples to tee it up, or help find that last-minute addition to complete the foursome, GolfLync is your answer. The company bills GolfLync as the “Tinder for Golf,” matching golf games and players like the way a dating app matches those looking for romance. Through its virtual golf groups feature, the app even gives golfers of all skill levels and preferences the ability to connect with compatible players of similar skills and interests.

“Golf is a very social game. You could be playing the best course in the world, but if you’re playing it with three people you don’t like, it’s a miserable experience,” DiPasquale added. “GolfLync is going to be a virtual country club for the people – an opportunity to have the wonderful sense of community that a private golf club would allow without all the barriers to entry… If Facebook and Tinder had a baby that loved golf, it would be GolfLync.”

As GolfLync transitions from a niche golf networking app to a comprehensive sports social platform, the opportunity for growth, innovation and market leadership is unprecedented. The company is currently accepting investment as part of a Regulation CF offering. To learn more and invest, click here .

