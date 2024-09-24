Global Spray Dried Food Market Set to Reach USD 131.8 Billion by 2034, Driven by Growing Demand for Convenience Foods and Shelf-Stable Products | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Spray Dried Food Market size is poised for significant growth, with market valuations expected to reach USD 131.8 Billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period (2024-2034). This growth is primarily driven by the rising consumer demand for convenient, long-lasting, and easy-to-prepare food products. Spray drying, a well-established method for preserving and enhancing the shelf life of food, is gaining traction in various sectors such as dairy, fruit, vegetables, and ready-to-eat meals.

The growing popularity of snack foods, dairy powders, and other instant consumables across global markets, coupled with advancements in spray drying technologies, are contributing to the accelerated adoption of spray-dried foods among food manufacturers.

Market Overview and Key Drivers

Spray drying is an effective method for converting liquid food substances into dry powders, ensuring longer shelf life and preserving nutritional value. As consumer lifestyles shift toward fast and convenient meal options, spray-dried foods provide an optimal solution by maintaining flavor, texture, and nutritional integrity while being quick and easy to rehydrate.

Country-wise Insights

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 United States 5.7% Germany 6.2% China 8.3% India 7.2%

“The growing demand for spray-dried foods is driven by extended shelf life, reduced food waste, and high nutritional value, making it ideal for industries like health drinks, nutraceuticals, and baby food, boosting global market growth.”- says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Key factors propelling the growth of the Spray Dried Food Market include:

• Increased Demand for Processed and Convenience Foods:

With busy lifestyles and growing urbanization, consumers are increasingly seeking food products that are quick to prepare, have a longer shelf life, and retain the original flavor and nutritional benefits. Spray-dried foods meet these criteria, driving their demand globally.

• Growing Popularity of Ready-to-Eat and Instant Products:

Ready-to-eat-food and instant food products, such as soups, sauces, and coffee powders, often utilize spray drying to achieve a desirable texture and easy preparation. As these products grow in popularity, the spray-dried food segment is expected to witness robust growth.

• Advances in Spray Drying Technology:

Technological improvements in spray drying processes, such as enhanced efficiency, reduced energy consumption, and improved product quality, are making this method increasingly attractive for food manufacturers. This, in turn, is fueling the market’s expansion.





Key Market Trends

• Rising Demand for Plant-Based Ingredients:

As plant-based diets continue to gain traction, spray-dried plant-based powders, including protein powders, fruit concentrates, and vegetable blends, are experiencing growing demand in both the food and beverage industry and the dietary supplement sector.

• Organic and Natural Spray-Dried Products:

With consumers prioritizing health and wellness, there is a rising demand for organic, clean-label, and natural spray-dried ingredients. Food manufacturers are responding by expanding their product portfolios to include these healthier alternatives.

• Innovative Applications in Nutraceuticals and Supplements:

The nutraceutical industry is utilizing spray drying to produce high-quality supplements and functional foods. The method ensures better nutrient preservation, creating powders that are more stable and easy to incorporate into various health products.Competition Outlook

The global spray-dried food market encompasses diversified product portfolios of several key manufacturers across the regions. Leading players in the industry are consistently focusing on increasing their market share. From raw material sourcing to converting them as a key ingredient for the end-user industry companies are striving to maintain their supply chain to keep themselves competitive.

Key players are also focusing on creating their own raw material sources like large fertile lands for fruits and vegetables, exclusive dairy farms to reduce raw material expenses, and reduce the dependency on other resources, such strategies leveraging them to maintain their cash flow and increase the overall growth and revenue.

For instance

Companies like the Givaudan and Ajinomoto are strategizing to invest in production and expand their market sales in densely populated countries like China and Indonesia.

In March 2022, Taste and Nutrition industry giant Kerry Group acquired a Malaysian company Almer Malaysia Sdn. Bhd A producer of quality ingredients servicing the snacks and dairy markets based in Malaysia

Leading brands in the industry

Nestle

Döhler GmbH

Unilever

Kerry Group

Ajinomoto

AZO GmbH & Co. KG

Delecto Foods

Mercer Foods

Foods & Inns.

Givaudan SA

Browse full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/spray-dried-food-market

Key Segments of Market Report

By Product Type:

As per product type industry has been categorized into Fruits and Vegetables, Beverages, Dairy Products, Fish, and others

By Application:

This segment is further categorized into Desserts, Confectionary, Baked Goods, Flavoured Beverages, Baby food, and others.

By Distribution Channel:

Different distribution channels include B2B, Food Service, B2C(Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Specialist Retailers, Online Stores)

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

Old Source:

https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/global-spray-dried-food-market-2021-growth-covid-impact-trends-analysis-report-2021/

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/spray-dried-food-market-projected-233000743.html

German Translation:

Die Größe des globalen Marktes für sprühgetrocknete Lebensmittel ist bereit für ein erhebliches Wachstum, wobei die Marktbewertungen bis 2034 voraussichtlich 131,8 Mrd. USD erreichen und im Prognosezeitraum (2024-2034) mit einer CAGR von 7,7 % wachsen werden. Dieses Wachstum wird in erster Linie durch die steigende Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach bequemen, langlebigen und einfach zuzubereitenden Lebensmitteln angetrieben. Die Sprühtrocknung, eine etablierte Methode zur Konservierung und Verbesserung der Haltbarkeit von Lebensmitteln, gewinnt in verschiedenen Bereichen wie Milchprodukten, Obst, Gemüse und Fertiggerichten an Bedeutung.

Die wachsende Beliebtheit von Snacks, Milchpulvern und anderen Instant-Verbrauchsmaterialien auf den globalen Märkten in Verbindung mit Fortschritten bei der Sprühtrocknungstechnologie trägt zur beschleunigten Einführung von sprühgetrockneten Lebensmitteln bei Lebensmittelherstellern bei.

Marktüberblick und wichtige Treiber

Die Sprühtrocknung ist eine effektive Methode, um flüssige Lebensmittelsubstanzen in trockene Pulver umzuwandeln, um eine längere Haltbarkeit zu gewährleisten und den Nährwert zu erhalten. Da sich der Lebensstil der Verbraucher hin zu schnellen und bequemen Mahlzeiten verschiebt, bieten sprühgetrocknete Lebensmittel eine optimale Lösung, indem sie Geschmack, Textur und Nährwertintegrität bewahren und gleichzeitig schnell und einfach rehydriert werden können.

Länderspezifische Einblicke

Länder CAGR 2024 bis 2034 USA 5.7 % Deutschland 6.2 % China 8.3 % Indien 7.2 %

"Die wachsende Nachfrage nach sprühgetrockneten Lebensmitteln wird durch eine längere Haltbarkeit, weniger Lebensmittelabfälle und einen hohen Nährwert angetrieben, was sie ideal für Branchen wie Gesundheitsgetränke, Nutrazeutika und Babynahrung macht und das globale Marktwachstum ankurbelt." - sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner bei Future Market Insights

Zu den Schlüsselfaktoren, die das Wachstum des Marktes für sprühgetrocknete Lebensmittel vorantreiben, gehören:

Gestiegene Nachfrage nach verarbeiteten Lebensmitteln und Fertiggerichten:

Angesichts des geschäftigen Lebensstils und der zunehmenden Urbanisierung suchen die Verbraucher zunehmend nach Lebensmitteln, die schnell zubereitet sind, länger haltbar sind und den ursprünglichen Geschmack und die ernährungsphysiologischen Vorteile beibehalten. Sprühgetrocknete Lebensmittel erfüllen diese Kriterien und treiben ihre Nachfrage weltweit an.

Angesichts des geschäftigen Lebensstils und der zunehmenden Urbanisierung suchen die Verbraucher zunehmend nach Lebensmitteln, die schnell zubereitet sind, länger haltbar sind und den ursprünglichen Geschmack und die ernährungsphysiologischen Vorteile beibehalten. Sprühgetrocknete Lebensmittel erfüllen diese Kriterien und treiben ihre Nachfrage weltweit an. Wachsende Beliebtheit von Ready-to-Eat- und Instantprodukten:

Verzehrfertige Lebensmittel und Fertiggerichte wie Suppen, Soßen und Kaffeepulver werden häufig durch Sprühtrocknung getrocknet, um eine gewünschte Textur und eine einfache Zubereitung zu erzielen. Da diese Produkte immer beliebter werden, wird erwartet, dass das Segment der sprühgetrockneten Lebensmittel ein robustes Wachstum verzeichnen wird.

Verzehrfertige Lebensmittel und Fertiggerichte wie Suppen, Soßen und Kaffeepulver werden häufig durch Sprühtrocknung getrocknet, um eine gewünschte Textur und eine einfache Zubereitung zu erzielen. Da diese Produkte immer beliebter werden, wird erwartet, dass das Segment der sprühgetrockneten Lebensmittel ein robustes Wachstum verzeichnen wird. Fortschritte in der Sprühtrocknungstechnologie:

Technologische Verbesserungen bei der Sprühtrocknung, wie z. B. höhere Effizienz, reduzierter Energieverbrauch und verbesserte Produktqualität, machen dieses Verfahren für Lebensmittelhersteller immer attraktiver. Dies wiederum befeuert die Expansion des Marktes.



Wichtige Markttrends

 Steigende Nachfrage nach pflanzlichen Inhaltsstoffen:

Da die pflanzliche Ernährung immer mehr an Bedeutung gewinnt, erfahren sprühgetrocknete pflanzliche Pulver, einschließlich Proteinpulver, Fruchtkonzentrate und Gemüsemischungen, eine wachsende Nachfrage sowohl in der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie als auch im Bereich der Nahrungsergänzungsmittel.

 Biologische und natürliche sprühgetrocknete Produkte:

Da die Verbraucher Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden in den Vordergrund stellen, steigt die Nachfrage nach biologischen, Clean-Label- und natürlichen sprühgetrockneten Inhaltsstoffen. Lebensmittelhersteller reagieren darauf, indem sie ihr Produktportfolio um diese gesünderen Alternativen erweitern.

 Innovative Anwendungen in Nutrazeutika und Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln:

Die nutrazeutische Industrie nutzt die Sprühtrocknung, um hochwertige Nahrungsergänzungsmittel und funktionelle Lebensmittel herzustellen. Die Methode sorgt für eine bessere Nährstoffkonservierung und erzeugt Pulver, die stabiler sind und sich leichter in verschiedene Gesundheitsprodukte einarbeiten lassen.

Ausblick auf den Wettbewerb

Der globale Markt für sprühgetrocknete Lebensmittel umfasst diversifizierte Produktportfolios mehrerer wichtiger Hersteller in den Regionen. Führende Akteure der Branche konzentrieren sich konsequent darauf, ihren Marktanteil zu erhöhen. Von der Beschaffung von Rohstoffen bis hin zu deren Umwandlung als Schlüsselbestandteil für die Endverbraucherindustrie sind Unternehmen bestrebt, ihre Lieferkette aufrechtzuerhalten, um wettbewerbsfähig zu bleiben.

Die Hauptakteure konzentrieren sich auch auf die Schaffung ihrer eigenen Rohstoffquellen wie große fruchtbare Böden für Obst und Gemüse, exklusive Milchviehbetriebe, um die Rohstoffkosten zu senken und die Abhängigkeit von anderen Ressourcen zu verringern, solche Strategien, die sie nutzen, um ihren Cashflow aufrechtzuerhalten und das Gesamtwachstum und den Umsatz zu steigern.

Zum Beispiel

Unternehmen wie Givaudan und Ajinomoto verfolgen eine Strategie, um in die Produktion zu investieren und ihren Marktabsatz in dicht besiedelten Ländern wie China und Indonesien auszuweiten.

Im März 2022 erwarb der Branchenriese Kerry Group das malaysische Unternehmen Almer Malaysia Sdn. Bhd Ein Hersteller von hochwertigen Zutaten für den Snack- und Milchmarkt mit Sitz in Malaysia

Führende Marken der Branche

Schmiegen

Döhler GmbH

Unilever (englisch)

Kerry Gruppe

Ajinomoto

AZO GmbH & Co. KG

Delecto Lebensmittel

Mercer Lebensmittel

Essen & Gasthäuser.

Givaudan SA

Schlüsselsegmente des Marktberichts

Nach Produkttyp:

Je nach Produkttyp wurde die Branche in Obst und Gemüse, Getränke, Milchprodukte, Fisch und andere eingeteilt

Nach Anwendung:

Dieses Segment wird weiter in Desserts, Süßwaren, Backwaren, aromatisierte Getränke, Babynahrung und andere unterteilt.

Nach Vertriebskanal:

Zu den verschiedenen Vertriebskanälen gehören B2B, Food Service, B2C (Supermärkte und Hypermärkte, unabhängige Einzelhändler, Fachhändler, Online-Shops)

Nach Region:

Die Branchenanalyse wurde in den wichtigsten Ländern Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Europas, Ostasiens, Südasiens, Ozeaniens sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas durchgeführt.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:

The global freeze-dried food market share is estimated at USD 30.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 55.9 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2034.

The global freeze-dried vegetables sector is estimated to be worth USD 102.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 187.1 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 13.5% over the assessment period of 2024 to 2034

Global freeze dried fruits market is expected to record a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2033 and reach a valuation of USD 8.63 billion in 2023. In 2033, it is likely to reach a valuation of USD 17.82 billion.

The freeze-dried pet food market share is estimated to show consistent growth throughout the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 5%. The freeze-dried pet food market value is expected to expand from USD 18,250.07 million in 2024 to USD 29,589.7 million by 2034.

The air-dried food market size in 2022 was close to USD 92.8 billion. It is likely to have produced USD 146.4 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2033.

The global dehydrated vegetables market was valued at USD 72.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 159.6 billion by 2033. With a steadily expanding CAGR worth 8%, the market is expected to boom during the 2023 to 2033 forecast period.

The global dehydrated garlic market share is estimated to register a jump with a CAGR of 5.70% to reach USD 12.21 billion. The forecasted market size of the subject market by 2024 is USD 7.02 billion. Various driving forces influence the market’s growth.

The predicted size of dehydrated onions in 2022 was close to USD 1.1 billion. The global dehydrated onion market is growing due to reasons such as increased consumer demand for fast food as well as ready-to-eat convenience foods. It is thus anticipated to have produced USD 3.6 billion by 2023, alongside a CAGR of 19% from 2023 to 2033.

The Dehydrated Meat Product market share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.60%. The market value is projected to increase from USD 834.6 Million in 2022 to USD 1,251.0 Million by 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact FMI:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube