Surrozen Earns $10 Million Milestone Payment in Retinal Diseases Collaboration

Boehringer is advancing the development of SZN-413 to prepare it for potential future clinical testing



SZN-413 is a bi-specific antibody targeting Frizzled Class Receptor 4 (Fzd4) mediated Wingless/Integrated (Wnt) signaling, designed using Surrozen’s SWAP™ technology

SZN-413 offers the possibility of restoring retinal function in patients living with retinal vascular diseases

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surrozen, Inc. (“Surrozen” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SRZN) announced that Boehringer Ingelheim will further develop SZN-413 to advance the compound and prepare it for clinical testing. Surrozen is pioneering targeted therapeutics that selectively activate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. The milestone achievement triggers a $10 million payment to Surrozen as part of the agreement.

Retinal vascular diseases are responsible for a large proportion of global severe and moderate vision loss affecting close to 150 million people. Preclinical data have shown that SZN-413 could potentially stimulate Wnt signaling in the eye, induce normal retinal vessel regrowth, suppress pathological vessel growth and reduce vascular leakage (CLICK HERE). It could potentially reverse the effects of retinal vascular diseases by repairing damaged tissue and restoring retinal function.

“We are excited that Boehringer has decided to move forward with the development of SZN-413 based on the completion of the initial period of joint research,” said Craig Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Surrozen. “With the strong genetic, experimental and clinical evidence of the role for Fzd-4 specific Wnt signaling in the retinal vasculature, we look forward to the further evaluation of this novel therapeutic approach to address one of the most urgent medical needs for people with retinal disease.”

About the Corporate Partnership

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Surrozen entered a strategic partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim for the research and development of SZN-413 for the treatment of retinal diseases. Under the terms of the agreement, Boehringer Ingelheim received an exclusive, worldwide license to develop SZN-413 and other Fzd4-specific Wnt-modulating molecules for all purposes, including as a treatment for retinal diseases, in exchange for an upfront payment to Surrozen of $12.5 million and up to $586.5 million in success-based development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, in addition to mid-single digit to low-double digit royalties on sales.

About Wnt Signaling

Wnt signaling plays key roles in the control of development, homeostasis, and regeneration of many essential organs and tissues, including liver, intestine, lung, kidney, retina, central nervous system, cochlea, bone, and others. Modulation of Wnt signaling pathways has potential for treatment of degenerative diseases and tissue injuries. Surrozen’s platform and proprietary technologies have the potential to overcome the limitations in pursuing the Wnt pathway as a therapeutic strategy.

About Surrozen

Surrozen is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway. Surrozen is developing tissue-specific antibodies designed to engage the body’s existing biological repair mechanisms with a current focus on severe liver and eye diseases. For more information, please visit www.surrozen.com.

Forward Looking Statements

