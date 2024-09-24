Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market is projected to reach USD 23.8 Billion, garnering a 4.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. -, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chronic kidney disease (CKD) drugs market (만성신장질환(CKD) 치료제 시장) was projected to attain US$ 14.8 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to garner a 4.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is likely to attain US$ 23.8 billion .

The progressive decline in kidney function is the hallmark of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). Kidney damage prevents the kidneys from adequately filtering blood. There are five phases of kidney disease based on the existence of kidney damage and the glomerular filtration rate (GFR), a measurement of kidney function.

These phases include renal injury (such as protein in the urine), renal damage accompanied by a mild, moderate, or severe decline in GFR, and renal failure.

ACE inhibitors, angiotensin-II receptor blockers (ARBs), calcium channel blockers (CCBs), beta-blockers, erythropoiesis-stimulating medicines, and diuretics are among the medications used to treat chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Key Findings of Market Report

The need for CKD medications is being driven up by the high prevalence of CKD, diabetes-related nephropathy, and hypertension-induced renal diseases.

Kidney-related chronic disorders are highly influenced by genetic predispositions, dietary practices, and lifestyle choices.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released the Chronic Kidney Disease in the United States, 2023 Report, which estimates that over 1 in 7 adult Americans—roughly 35.5 million individuals, or 14%—have CKD.

The increasing prevalence of CKD is therefore driving the market value of chronic kidney disease (CKD) medications.

Two main objectives of CKD treatment are to slow down the disease's development and lower the chance of death.

Those who have type 2 diabetes have a higher chance of getting CKD.

Semaglutide, marketed under the name Ozempic, aids diabetics in bettering their blood glucose (sugar) regulation.

Market Trends For Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs

SGLT2 (sodium-glucose cotransporter-2) inhibitors are useful in delaying the development of renal disease. In patients with CKD and type 2 diabetes, they lessen the risk of renal failure, heart failure, and mortality. The market for chronic kidney disease (CKD) medications is growing due to the approval and introduction of SGLT2 inhibitors.

The FDA approved Jardiance (empagliflozin) 10 mg tablets in September 2023 with the goal of lowering the risk of hospitalization, end-stage kidney disease, cardiovascular death, and sustained decline in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) in adults with CKD who are at risk of progression.

The EMPA-KIDNEY study, intended to represent a wide spectrum of persons with CKD, type 2 diabetes, or neither, served as the basis for the approval. The first SGLT2 inhibitor CKD study to show a statistically significant decrease in the risk of first and repeat hospitalization in CKD-affected people is called EMPA-KIDNEY.

Global Market for Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs: Regional Outlook

Various reasons propel the chronic kidney disease (CKD) drug market growth throughout the different regions. These are:

As per the most recent study of the chronic kidney disease (CKD) pharmaceuticals market, North America had the greatest share in 2023. More than one in seven individuals in the United States, or 37 million people, suffer from kidney disease, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). Therefore, the market share of chronic kidney disease (CKD) medications in North America is being driven by the increasing prevalence of CKD.

Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market: Key Players

Leading companies in the chronic kidney disease (CKD) pharmaceutical industry are developing novel therapeutic approaches to enhance the control of renal illness and cardiorenal metabolic syndrome.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global chronic kidney disease (CKD) drugs market:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi

GSK plc

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

AbbVie Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.

AstraZeneca

Amgen Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Few of key developments by the players in this market are:

Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company announced in July 2023 that Jardiance (empagliflozin) has been authorized by the European Commission (EC) for the treatment of people with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals teamed in July 2022 to license the latter company's experimental immunoglobulin therapy candidate, IONIS-FB-LRx, for uncommon kidney disease. A nephropathy, an uncommon illness that frequently leads to renal failure and CKD.

Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market Segmentation

By Drug Class ACE Inhibitors Angiotensin-II Receptor Blockers Calcium Channel Blockers Beta Blockers Erythropoiesis-stimulating Agents (ESAs) Diuretics Others

By End-user Hospitals Specialty Clinics

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



