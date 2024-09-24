Mortgage bond auction - Totalkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

24 September 2024

Mortgage bond auction

Nykredit will conduct an auction on Friday 27 September 2024 through Bloomberg's auction system AUPD.

The auction will be held with 1 October 2024 as value date, and bids correct to two decimals will be accepted at the auction. Bids must be made in terms of amount and price. Bids above the cut-off price will be settled in full and bids at the cut-off price may be accepted on a pro rata basis.

The following covered bond will be offered:

ISIN: Name: Currency: Offering: DK000954527-9 Cita 3M NYK 32H SDO April 2027 RF DKK 1,000m

09:00 - Auction opens for bidding

10:30 - Auction closes

10:35 - Allotment of accepted bids at latest





Questions regarding the auction may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14 or Lars Mossing Madsen, tel. +45 44 55 11 66.

Other questions may be addressed to Corporate Communications, tel. +45 44 55 14 50.

