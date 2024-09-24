National Association of State Treasurers Elects Incoming Executive Leaders

Washington, DC, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a vote at the Annual Meeting of the National Association of State Treasurers this week in Chicago, the following State Treasurers were elected to fill the executive positions of leadership with the association beginning January 1, 2025.
President
Hon. Thomas Beadle
State of North Dakota
"Organizations like NAST play a crucial role in ensuring excellence in public finance and bringing people together to develop practices and programs to benefit all citizens across the country. I’m honored to represent my fellow Treasurers as their President and look forward to a productive year ahead."
Senior Vice President
Hon. Rachael Eubanks
State of Michigan
“The National Association of State Treasurers provides important resources for state treasuries across the country. This includes advocacy, effecting sound financial practices and implementing national programs that benefit all residents. It is truly an honor to be selected to serve in a leadership capacity at a national organization that promotes the development of public finance.”
Secretary-Treasurer
Hon. Daniel Elliott
State of Indiana
“I’m honored to be elected Secretary-Treasurer of NAST, and I couldn’t be more excited to roll up my sleeves and get to work with my friends Treasurer Thomas Beadle and Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. There’s a lot of good we can do, and I’m looking forward to working with my fellow treasurers to make a real difference as we serve the people of our respective states.”
The following State Treasurers will serve one-year terms on the NAST Executive Committee representing specific regions around the country:
Eastern Vice President
Hon. Erick Russell
State of Connecticut
Midwestern Vice President
Hon. Steven Johnson
State of Kansas
Southern Vice President
Hon. Young Boozer
State of Alabama
Western Vice President
Hon. Dave Young
State of Colorado
NAST is thankful for the leadership of these individuals and their dedication to the association. Their term will begin on January 1, 2025 and run through the end of the year. If you have any questions or follow up requests, please contact Catherine Seat at catherine@statetreasurers.org.