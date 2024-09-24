Global Structured Cabling Market Size, is Projected to Reach USD 20.38 billion by 2030 | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Global Structured Cabling Market

The global structured cabling market is experiencing significant growth as the world becomes more digitally connected. According to market analysis, the market size, valued at USD 12.26 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 20.38 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.53%. Key players like ABB Ltd, Belden Inc., and CommScope Holding Company are driving innovation in the space, providing scalable cabling infrastructure to meet evolving demands in IT, telecommunications, and other industries. This article delves into key trends, market drivers, technological advancements, and the competitive landscape shaping the future of structured cabling.

Structured Cabling Market Players

Key players include ABB Ltd, Belden Inc., Commscope Holding Company, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Legrand Sa, Nexans, Schneider Electric, Siemens Ag, Cisco Systems Inc., Datwyler Holding Inc., Hubnetix Corp., Molex Incorporated, Tyco Electronics Corporation, L-Com Global Connectivity, Anixter International Inc., General Cable Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Nera Networks As, Hubbell Incorporated., and others

Industry Development:

On September 19, 2024, iemon, a global leader in network infrastructure solutions, announced that it is offering its full range of optical patching solutions to work specifically with NVIDIA AI infrastructure for generative AI networks. Large complex GPU clusters can benefit from using structured cabling patch panels versus point-to-point cabling. Siemon acts as a trusted advisor to customers by providing expert advice and best practice recommendations for design and deployment of NVIDIA AI infrastructure.

On September 16, 2024, CommScope, a global leader in network connectivity, earned three Gold awards for its VisiPORT™, GigaREACH™ XL and GigaSPEED XL5™ solutions in the 2024 Cabling Innovators Awards from Cabling Installation & Maintenance magazine. Recognizing cabling and communications technology products, programs, and applications within the structured cabling industry, the Innovators Awards are determined by a panel of senior third-party judges based on outstanding innovation, value, sustainability, collaboration and impact.

On February 22, 2024- Michigan-based IT solutions provider, Centaris, has acquired Network Connections, Inc. (NCI). Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 47 that ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert have covered so far in 2024. Centaris formed in 2021 through a merger between the Center for Computer Resources (CCR) and Business Communication Systems (BCS). The company is headquartered in Sterling Heights, Michigan, and has 110 employees listed on LinkedIn. Centaris’ areas of expertise include managed services for Microsoft Office 365 and Teams, as well as computer systems sales and service, structured cabling, varied voice/phone solutions, telephony, cloud VoIP solutions and internet/voice carrier services.

On 07 July 2023, MegaFlex DPA (Decentralized Parallel Architecture) UPS solutions were introduced for the Indian market by ABB India’s Electrification business. The first sustainable UPS of its kind that complies with the ABB circularity framework and is a member of the ABB EcoSolutionsTM portfolio. It boasts the best efficiency rating and the smallest footprint as it was developed for high density computing environments.

On 09 March 2023, Connect Box, an open and user-friendly Internet of Things solution created to manage small to medium-sized buildings, has been released by Siemens Smart Infrastructure. Users of Connect Box can complete crucial daily building management chores from a single location using a cloud-based interface without the need for an additional gateway or piece of software.

On August 4 2021, R&M has developed a complete Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) cabling system with connectors, connection modules, and patch cords for use in building automation networks.

Market Overview

Structured cabling provides a standardized system for data transmission across various sectors such as IT & telecommunications, residential & commercial, government & education, and manufacturing & automation. The growing adoption of 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud-based services is a major catalyst for this growth, particularly in industries like telecommunications and data centers that demand high bandwidth.

The fiber cabling segment is expected to witness rapid expansion due to its ability to handle faster and more reliable data transmission, while copper cabling remains essential in smaller networks, particularly for residential and commercial applications. Companies like CommScope Holding Inc., Corning Incorporated, and Schneider Electric are leaders in providing innovative cabling solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses.

Regionally, North America leads the structured cabling market , owing to its established IT infrastructure and high concentration of data centers. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth due to increasing investments in digital infrastructure, particularly in countries like China and India.

As industries continue to digitize, the demand for robust, scalable, and sustainable cabling solutions will push the structured cabling market toward further expansion, making it a crucial backbone for modern global connectivity

Key Drivers of Market Growth

The structured cabling market is driven by several key factors contributing to its robust growth. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for high-speed internet and seamless connectivity, fueled by the rise of data centers, cloud computing, and the deployment of 5G networks. The expanding use of structured cabling in industries such as IT, telecommunications, and smart cities also plays a pivotal role in supporting modern digital infrastructure. Additionally, the growing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the demand for better bandwidth to support connected devices have accelerated the need for advanced cabling systems. Fiber optic cabling, which enables faster data transmission over long distances, is experiencing significant growth due to its superior performance over traditional copper cables.

Moreover, automation and artificial intelligence (AI) integration into cabling management systems have further enhanced efficiency, reducing downtime and increasing productivity. Companies across sectors are investing in scalable and future-proof cabling solutions to meet rising connectivity demands, especially in regions undergoing rapid digital transformation, such as Asia-Pacific. Sustainability trends, such as energy-efficient and eco-friendly cabling materials, are also contributing to market expansion. As industries continue to digitize and expand their network capacities, structured cabling will remain a critical component of the global technological ecosystem.

Challenges and Restraints

The structured cabling market faces several challenges and restraints that hinder its rapid growth. One of the primary challenges is the high cost of installation and maintenance, which often deters smaller businesses from adopting advanced cabling systems. Structured cabling, particularly fiber optic cabling, requires significant upfront investment, which can be a financial burden for some organizations. Additionally, transmission losses in fiber optic systems pose another limitation, especially when compared to traditional copper cabling solutions.

Another key restraint is the complexity of upgrading and maintaining structured cabling systems, which require specialized knowledge and expertise. This complexity leads to higher operational costs, particularly in environments like large data centers that need constant monitoring and scaling. Furthermore, supply chain disruptions and fluctuations in the cost of raw materials, such as copper and fiber, have added financial pressure on manufacturers and end-users alike. Lastly, as technology continues to evolve rapidly, companies may struggle to keep their cabling infrastructure future-proof. The emergence of new standards and technologies, such as 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT), requires frequent updates to existing systems, which can be both costly and time-consuming. Despite these challenges, the market continues to grow, but the high initial costs, maintenance complexity, and technological advancements remain ongoing concern.

Market Segmentation

Structured Cabling Market by Type, 2023-2030 (USD Billion) Fiber Cabling Cabling Infrastructure Copper Cabling

Structured Cabling Market by Offering, 2023-2030 (USD Billion) Products Cables Communication Outlets Patch Panels & Cross Connects Patch Cords & Cable Assemblies Racks & Cabinets Services Installation & Consultation Managed Services Maintenance & Support Software

Structured Cabling Market by Industry Vertical, 2023-2030 (USD Billion) IT & Telecommunications Residential & Commercial Government & education Manufacturing & automation Military & Defense Energy Oil & Gas Others

Structured Cabling Market by Region, 2023-2030 (USD Billion) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East and Africa



Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow the fastest, with a CAGR of 12.5% during the same period. Key factors driving the growth of structured cabling market include government initiatives to enhance infrastructure, the push for digitization, the rapid adoption of smart devices, a growing population, and investments in cloud and IoT technologies. China and Japan are the front-runners in this region, and the increase in internet usage is leading to more broadcast activities, which is expected to further boost the local market.

North America is the largest market for structured cabling, holding a 34% share of the global market. This growth can be linked to its busy manufacturing and telecommunications sectors, which rely heavily on structured cabling networks. The region has seen significant advancements due to the early adoption of new technologies across various industries, including government, residential, commercial, and transportation. Additionally, the increasing use of fiber optic cables and digital services is driving the market forward. Major investments in 5G, broadband, and communication infrastructure are expected to keep North America in the lead during the forecast period. For instance, the USDA planned to invest about USD 635 million through the ReConnect Program in 2021 to develop data center infrastructure across the country.

Competitive Landscape

The global structured cabling market is competitive, featuring a mix of established players and emerging companies. Key players include Siemon Company, known for high-quality solutions; Panduit Corp., which offers a broad range of products; and CommScope, recognized for its comprehensive cabling systems. Other notable companies are Nexans, Belden, and Legrand, all focusing on innovative and sustainable practices. The market is driven by technological advancements, with firms investing in research and development to create high-speed cabling solutions. Additionally, there is a growing emphasis on sustainability, as companies seek eco-friendly materials. Strategic partnerships are also becoming common, allowing firms to enhance their product offerings and expand into new markets, especially in Asia Pacific and Latin America. However, the industry faces challenges such as intense price competition and the need to keep up with rapid technological changes. Overall, companies that adapt to these dynamics are more likely to succeed in this evolving landscape.

Key stakeholders

IT and Networking Companies

Data Centers and Hosting Providers

Telecommunication Companies

Enterprises and Businesses

Government and Public Sector

Cloud Service Providers

System Integrators and Installers

Healthcare Institutions

Educational Institutions

Retail and E-commerce Companies

Others

Future Outlook

The structured cabling market is poised for robust growth, driven by the accelerating pace of digital transformation across industries. With a projected market size of USD 20.38 billion by 2030, key players are well-positioned to take advantage of opportunities in cloud computing, 5G, and IoT. Technological advancements and a focus on sustainability will continue to shape the future of structured cabling, making it a vital component of the global digital infrastructure.

The global demand for structured cabling will only continue to grow as industries rely on faster, more efficient data communication systems. Companies that stay ahead of the curve in technology and sustainability are set to lead the market in the forecasted period.

