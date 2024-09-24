Talkspace Recognized as one of Crain’s 2024 Best Places to Work in NYC

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) – a leading online behavioral health company – was named by Crain’s New York Business as one of the publication’s “2024 Best Places to Work.”



The annual list (subscription required) recognizes 70 top employers from small, medium, and large companies and organizations headquartered in New York City who are offering their employees an exceptional experience, whether in office or remotely. Selections are based on extensive employee surveys and evaluations of benefits, human resources policies, and demographics.

“Talkspace is proud to be recognized for the second consecutive year by Crain’s. As a NYC-founded and based company, we take pride in the work we do for our clients and members, those based in NYC and across the country. Empathy, kindness and creating a sense of belonging are at the core of our culture, and help power our mission to deliver high quality mental health affordably and conveniently,” said Andrea Cooper, Chief People Officer of Talkspace.

Talkspace offers its full-time employees generous PTO, choice of flexible hybrid or remote-only work, wellness stipends, retirement benefits, comprehensive medical plans, and free access to Talkspace’s comprehensive suite of mental health products.

