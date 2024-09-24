George Mason University Ranks #1 in Virginia for Best Value, Internships, and Upward Mobility

FAIRFAX, VA, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Mason University is Virginia’s leading university for value and upward mobility, and ranked in the top 25 nationally for innovation according to U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges 2025 released today. Additionally, the university ranks as a top 50 public university nationally in the Wall Street Journal’s Best Colleges in the U.S. George Mason also achieved a new distinction from U.S. News as a top 20 school nationally and No. 1 in Virginia for internships, reflecting its commitment to developing the talent needed for today’s dynamic workforce demands.

“As Virginia’s largest and most diverse public university, George Mason is a leader in advancing Virginia as a top state in business and education,” said George Mason President Gregory Washington. “George Mason serves families by providing flexibility and affordability of educational excellence and serves the commonwealth by driving innovation for economic development. Most of our graduates stay in Virginia and around the Washington, D.C. region, building a strong career-ready pipeline critical to regional and state prosperity.”

Student Success and College Affordability

George Mason is ranked No. 1 in Virginia for upward mobility across all rankings that measure social mobility, and is No. 1 among public universities nationwide according to U.S. News, 30th with Washington Monthly University Rankings, and 58th with the Wall Street Journal.

George Mason is also ranked as the No. 1 best value school in Virginia by the Wall Street Journal (55th among public universities nationally) and 13th by Washington Monthly among public universities in the Southeast. Best value rankings highlight universities that offer a strong education at an affordable cost with low debt, factoring in financial aid and post-graduation success.

This year, George Mason debuted 20th in the U.S. News ranking for internships/co-ops, reflecting its strong business and government partnerships to prepare students for successful careers and enhance their college experience. These rankings showcase universities that enable students to apply classroom learning in professional environments, boosting their skills and career prospects.

“These strong rankings on student internships and co-ops underscore our commitment to be recognized as a top research university that also prioritizes students’ experiential learning,” said Provost and Executive Vice President Jim Antony. “George Mason students consistently share that our faculty, who are leaders in their fields, offer substantive experiential learning opportunities, all of which translates into long-term positive outcomes and career success.”

In addition to internships, George Mason provides students with career resources, such as multiple career fairs, professional development opportunities, career preparation courses, and job placement support. With graduation rates above the national average, 88% of 2023 George Mason graduates report job success related to their career goals, earning a median salary of $74,000, and 83% remain in Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. Here is a list of companies that have hired George Mason graduates.

This fall, the university enrolled its largest and most academically talented freshmen class to date. About one in four students at George Mason is a first-generation college student, and a slightly higher percentage qualify for Federal Pell Grants. In the past decade, George Mason has granted over 90,000 degrees, more than any other public four-year university in the commonwealth.

Overall rankings

U.S. News ranks George Mason tied for 52nd among public universities nationwide. The Wall Street Journal puts George Mason as a top 50 public university, ranking it 30th (up from 33rd) and Washington Monthly ranks the university 57th among public universities (up from 60th).



Among all universities, both public and private, George Mason earns a tied ranking of 109th from U.S. News, 76th with the Wall Street Journal (up from 95th), and 91st with Washington Monthly.

U.S. News also ranked several of George Mason’s undergraduate programs in the top 100 nationally, including business, economics, computer science, engineering, and psychology, and named George Mason as one of the best colleges for veterans.

Commitment to Free Speech

These high-profile rankings follow other recent accolades that highlight George Mason as one of America’s most inclusive and welcoming universities. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) ranked George Mason 16th for its commitment to freedom of speech. George Mason’s Patriot Plan for Community Safety and Well-Being includes guidelines for campus safety for maintaining the rights, privacy, and dignity of all in our community. Campus Pride also gave George Mason a 5-Star rating, the only public university in Virginia, for offering a safe and welcoming campus to the LGBTQ+ community.

Check out the full list of George Mason rankings at gmu.edu/rankings.

About George Mason University

George Mason University is Virginia’s largest public research university. Located near Washington, D.C., George Mason enrolls more than 40,000 students from 130 countries and all 50 states. George Mason has grown rapidly over the past half-century and is recognized for its innovation and entrepreneurship, remarkable diversity, and commitment to accessibility. In 2023, the university launched Mason Now: Power the Possible, a one-billion-dollar comprehensive campaign to support student success, research, innovation, community, and stewardship. Learn more at gmu.edu.

Attachments