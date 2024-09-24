Global Tech-Focused Executive Search Firm Riviera Partners Launches Cybersecurity Practice

San Francisco, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riviera Partners is excited to announce the launch of its dedicated Cybersecurity Practice, committed to meeting the growing demand for top-tier CISOs and cybersecurity leaders across industries, as well as technical leadership at companies driving innovation in the digital security space.

As companies innovate to combat the growing complexity of cyber threats, organizations across all industries are facing unprecedented security challenges. With cyber threats becoming more sophisticated and widespread, companies are under immense pressure to secure their infrastructure and protect sensitive data. In this rapidly evolving digital landscape, the need for experienced, technical leadership has never been more critical.

The new Cybersecurity Practice will be led by Sean Cleary, who joined Riviera Partners earlier this year as a Partner. Sean brings extensive experience in recruiting for cybersecurity, product, and engineering roles. His proven expertise in placing Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and other high-impact security leaders at enterprise organizations positions Riviera to meet the increasing demands for security leadership across industries. Throughout his career, Sean has led searches for prominent organizations including Disney, NinjaOne, and Remitly. Sean has also collaborated with leading cybersecurity companies, including Drata, HUMAN, Sysdig, and VectraAI, helping them identify leadership capable of tackling the most complex security challenges.

Supporting him in this new practice are Matt Stravitz and Chloe Kataev, both who bring deep expertise in cybersecurity recruitment. “I’m excited to contribute to Riviera’s strong foundation in technical leadership recruitment,” said Cleary. “Cybersecurity is a critical area for companies today, and the depth of Riviera’s experience in placing top technical talent gives us a unique advantage. Our Security Practice will focus on placing top-tier technical talent, from cybersecurity executives safeguarding organizations to innovators driving advancements at cybersecurity-focused product companies. I’m looking forward to building on Riviera’s legacy of success and further strengthening our ability to meet the evolving security needs of our clients.”

Riviera Partners differentiates itself through its specialized technical focus and unmatched access and insights to an extensive network that spans industries. By leveraging insights from their proprietary database and a keen understanding of the evolving cybersecurity landscape, Riviera combines precision and insight to ensure successful, long-term leadership placements.

“As cybersecurity continues to grow in importance, both for enterprises and the security technology companies leading the charge, finding the right leaders is critical,” said Michael A. Morell, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Riviera Partners. “Under Sean Cleary’s leadership, our new practice will deliver on Riviera’s commitment to helping our clients secure top talent in an increasingly competitive market.”

Riviera Partners has a significant track record of success, partnering with companies that are leading the sector. Their CISO placements comprise some of the most innovative and forward-thinking organizations in the industry, including Okta, Stash, Google, as well as Product and Engineering placements at leading cybersecurity companies including Crowdstrike, Palo Alto and Illumio.

For more information about Riviera Partners’ Cybersecurity practice or to discuss your executive search needs, please contact us at contact@rivierapartners.com.

