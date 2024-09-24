RJD Green Inc.’s Silex Holdings Division Acquires the Assets of JSI Interiors

TULSA, OK, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) announced Silex Holdings Inc. has acquired the assets of JSI Interiors to include the state-of-the-art fabrication system, contracts, purchase orders, and book of business. The combined revenues of the companies for calendar year 2023 was $7,813,426.



Silex Holdings Profile

Silex Holdings Inc. is a specialty construction products company offering manufacturing, sales & distribution, and installation of multiple products with a primary focus on cabinetry and stone countertops, walls, and flooring for homebuilders, general contractors, & commercial projects, remodelers & designers, and retail clients. Silex was formed in 2006 serving the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolis areas with a 200-mile radius of each city utilizing the original trade name, Silex Interiors.

JSI Products Corporation

Silex Holdings has recently formed JSI Products Corporation, an Oklahoma Corporation to receive the assets purchased from JSI Interiors and to be the operating entity of the acquired assets. JSI Products Corporation will operate as a Division of Silex Holdings Inc. Silex Holdings Inc. (SHI) has purchased from JSI LLC specific assets, and book of business. Key staff members of JSI LLC have been retained.

JSI Products Corporation Going Forward

Ron Brewer, RJD Green CEO stated: “We at Silex Holdings are very excited to move forward with this opportunity. We will immediately install the same business operation processes and programs that were developed and implemented in Silex Interiors that allowed us to grow from $1,400,00 in revenue at acquisition to the current $5,800,000 in annual revenue. With the state-of-the-art fabrication system acquired, JSI Products will offer excellent product and exceptional daily fabrication output capability.

“We feel the Tulsa Division, which includes Silex of Tulsa, will create $3,000,000 to $4,000,000 in revenue in its initial calendar year. Our outreach for business will be extended to northeast Oklahoma, a 200-mile radius for commercial projects. Our focus and expectations are to create a consistent $10,000,000 of profitable revenue for Silex Holdings Inc.”

About Silex Holdings Inc.

Silex Holdings is engaged in specialty construction and industrial services sectors and fills a market niche between the box store and local contractors. Silex offers installed stone and engineered stone counter tops, cabinets and related products for residential builders, commercial projects, remodel contractors, and retail customers on a regional basis.

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IOSoft Systems, which provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which is focused in specialty construction and industrial services. The initial operations, Silex Interiors, fill a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex manufactures and installs granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and DIY customer.

Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or the future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

RJD Green, Inc.

Ron Brewer, CEO

918.551.7883

ronb@rjdgreen.com