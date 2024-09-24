Taboola Extends Partnership with Xiaomi’s International Internet Business Arm, Taboola News Powers Recommendations on Xiaomi Products in Many Key Markets Around the World

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced an expanded partnership with the International Internet Business Department of Xiaomi , one of the world’s largest consumer electronics manufacturers.



Under the partnership, Xiaomi will utilize Taboola News to power recommendations in new ways across their devices in several markets globally. Taboola News brings recommendations from Taboola’s large publisher network directly into offerings from mobile carriers and device manufacturers, including smartphone screens and web browsers.

As part of a long-term partnership with Taboola, Xiaomi will integrate these recommendations on multiple touchpoints within their mobile devices, connecting consumers with relevant and engaging content from publishers.

Taboola News creates new opportunities for engagement and revenue for mobile carriers, device manufacturers, publishers, and brands. Manufacturers and carriers use Taboola News to deliver personalized, relevant content to their users from Taboola’s global network of publishers, while tapping into new revenue streams. Publishers receive increased user traffic at no additional cost and advertisers have more opportunities to tap into Taboola’s massive reader scale to reach the right audiences.

“Delivering relevant experiences and recommendations to Xiaomi device owners is crucial,” said Song Qiang, GM of International Internet Business, Xiaomi. “Working with Taboola for several years, their company has shown it has a strong foundation in news and recommendations, made up of a large set of outstanding news publishers from all across the world. As we further integrate their recommendations on our devices, we look forward to delivering more value to our users.”

“Xiaomi has proven itself as an iconic mobile brand that consumers trust,” said Adam Singolda, CEO at Taboola. “With their large user base, Xiaomi devices have become a great medium for millions of consumers to discover news and engage with content, all around the world. We’ve had a long-term partnership with Xiaomi where we’ve mutually grown. And we’ve worked closely with their team to deliver experiences to consumers that keep them engaged, while also providing new ways to monetize.”

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including Yahoo, CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

Around 18,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach nearly 600 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions, with leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Skechers and eBay among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (01810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of “Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users’ hearts”, Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world's leading smartphone companies. In June 2024, global monthly active users (“MAU”) reached 675.8 million. The company has also established the world’s leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, reached 822.2 million smart devices connected to its platform (excluding smartphones, laptops and tablets) as of June 30, 2024. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2024, Xiaomi was included in the Fortune Global 500 list for the sixth year in a row.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

Disclaimer - Forward-Looking Statements

Taboola (the “Company”) may, in this communication, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future or results. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future prospects, product development and business strategies. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 under Part 1, Item 1A “Risk Factors” and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.