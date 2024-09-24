Blackbird announces elevate.io surpasses 10,000 verified users

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackbird plc (AIM: BIRD), the developer and seller of the market leading cloud video platform, Blackbird, and developer of the online collaborative video editing and content creation platform, elevate.io, is pleased to announce that elevate.io surpassed 10,000 verified users following marketing campaigns in strategic, targeted locations around the world.

elevate.io is the Company’s new online video editing and content creation platform built using Blackbird technology for the fast-growing creator economy. It has been in general release since March 2024 and is being iterated on continually to add and improve features and functionality. This is the established playbook for product led growth companies in the SaaS sector.

Despite a rapid surge in sign-ups and usage, elevate.io has performed with 100% uptime and scaled easily, a testament to the stability of Blackbird’s core technology.

The platform’s scalable public cloud architecture, responsiveness, real time collaboration and intuitive user interface are designed to simplify the video creation process for creators and professional teams. This early adoption demonstrates the appeal of elevate.io’s user proposition and underscores the Company’s belief in the enormous global demand for online creative tools.

Blackbird CEO, Ian McDonough, commented:

“It is tremendously exciting to see this early success which supports our belief in elevate.io and the vast appetite for online and collaborative video editing tools. As we execute our product led growth strategy, we are really encouraged to see our marketing efforts tapping into this wall of latent demand.”

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS, Media and Entertainment and content creation markets. Blackbird plc’s patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud and it has two products.

Blackbird®, a market leading suite of cloud-native computing applications, is used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, live events and content owners, post production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

elevate.io is the company’s new browser-based collaborative content creation platform currently in general release. elevate.io is built using Blackbird’s core technology and is aimed at professional teams and the fast growing Creator Economy.

Blackbird plc also licences its core video technology, under its ‘Powered by Blackbird’ licensing model, enabling video companies to accelerate their path to true cloud business models.