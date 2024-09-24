Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Market Research 2024-2029 Featuring Leading Players - Danaher, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Lonza, and Sartorius

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Market 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2023, the global market for automated and closed cell therapy was valued at $1.5 billion. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 23.9% to reach $5.3 billion at the end of 2029.
The report highlights the current and future market potential of automated and closed cell therapy systems and a detailed analysis of the market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The report also covers market projections for 2029, a competitive environment, patent, and product analysis. The report provides market estimates and forecasts for automated and closed cell therapy based on automation, cell type, application, and region. The market is segmented into CAR-T cells, stem cells, and other cell types based on cell type.
The increasing demand for regenerative medicine and the growing need for decentralized manufacturing of CAR-T therapies drive the market's growth. The high cost, integration challenges and regulatory uncertainties challenge the market's growth.
This report sections the global market by automation type, cell type, application, and region. By automation type, the market is categorized into semi-automated and fully automated. The semi-automated and closed cell therapy segment, which held the largest share in 2023, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period. The semi-automated and closed cell therapy segment is further categorized into apheresis, expansion, fill-finish, separation, and others based on workflow.
Report Highlights
- In terms of application, the clinical segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period. This segment accounted for 82.8% of the market in 2023, reaching a value of $4.1 billion through 2029.
- The CAR-T cell therapy segment accounted for 39.5% of the market by cell type in 2023. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period, reaching a value of $2.1 billion at the end of 2029.
- North America held the largest market share of 41.8% by region in 2023. Increasing R&D activities and the growing number of regional service providers are responsible for the high share.
- For market estimates, data has been provided for 2021 and 2022 as the historic years, 2023 as the base year, and forecast through 2029.
Report Includes
- An overview of the current and future global markets for automated and closed cell therapy
- Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2021-2023, estimates for 2024 and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimates of the market size and revenue forecasts, with market share analysis based on the automation type, cell type, application, and region
- Discussions of the market dynamics, opportunities and challenges, as well as emerging technologies
- Overview of the sustainability and ESG trends, with emphasis on the ESG practices followed by leading companies, their ESG rankings and consumer attitudes
- Competitive intelligence, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity, and venture funding.
- Profiles of the leading companies, including Danaher Corp., Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., Lonza, and Sartorius AG
Company Profiles
- Adva Biotechnology
- Biospherix Ltd.
- Cellares
- Danaher Corp.
- Fresenius Se & Co. Kgaa
- Lonza
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Sartorius Ag
- Terumo Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|112
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$5.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|23.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Insights
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Types of Cell Therapy
- Applications of Cell Therapy
- Regenerative Medicine
- Cancer
- Autoimmune Disorders
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics Snapshot
- Market Drivers
- Point-of-Care Manufacturing in CAR-T Therapies
- Growing Demand for Regenerative Medicine
- Market Restraints
- High Costs and Integration Challenges
- Regulatory Uncertainties
- Market Opportunities
- Increasing Startups in Cell Therapy Manufacturing
- Scalable Platforms
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Introduction
- Real-Time Monitoring (RTM) of Operations
- Off-the-Shelf Cell Therapies
- Miniaturization of Cell Therapy Systems
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Global Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Market by Automation Type
- Semi-Automated Cell Therapy
- Fully Automated Cell Therapy
- Global Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Market by Cell Type
- CAR-T Cells
- Stem Cells
- Other Cell Types
- Global Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Market by Application
- Market Size and Forecast
- Clinical
- Commercial
- Geographic Breakdown
- Global Market for Automated and Closed Cell Therapy by Region
- Market Size and Forecast
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Competitive Landscape
- Partnerships
- Investments and Funding
- Patent Analysis
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Market
- Introduction
- Sustainability in the Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Industry
- Understanding the ESG Data
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/54zygl
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment