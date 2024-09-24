OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 24 SEPTEMBER 2024 AT 16.25 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE





SUPPLEMENT to Oma Savings Bank Plc's stock exchange release on 23 September 2024 regarding the issuance of an unsecured senior-term bond

Oma Savings Bank Plc (“OmaSp” or the “Company”) supplements the stock exchange release on 23.9.2024 regarding the issuance of an unsecured senior-term bond. The euro amount of the senior-term bond will change from the previously announced amount and the updated total amount is EUR 40 million.

The Final terms are available on the Company's website at https://www.omasp.fi/en/investors no later than 27 September 2024.





