Warehouse On Wheels Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc.’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

Ft. Mitchell, KY, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warehouse On Wheels (WOW), a leading provider of on-demand mobile storage trailer solutions to manufacturing, distribution, and third-party logistics customers, has been named to Inc.’s Best Workplaces 2024 list.

Prominently featured on Inc.com, the annual list is generated through comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether operating in a physical facility or virtually.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included ratings in areas such as management effectiveness, benefits, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture.

“Supply chain and logistics management is a fast-paced, ever-evolving environment. At Warehouse On Wheels, we believe our strength is to make it easy for our clients to do business. We can accomplish this because of our core values: ‘Safety First, Safety Always’, ‘People Matter’, a ‘Can-Do Attitude’, and a team empowered to ‘Do the Right Thing’ to solve a customer’s challenge,” said Jonathan Brooks, CEO. “These values shine through in the way our team members conduct themselves every day to create a positive work environment and maintain loyal customer relationships.”

“Each year, Inc.’s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture,” said Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. “We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we’re proud that the program is highly selective.”

About Warehouse On Wheels

Warehouse On Wheels is a network of some of North America’s most respected regional trailer rental providers. The company delivers on-demand mobile storage, cartage, and over-the road solutions to solve two common supply chain and logistics challenges: a lack of secure, scalable storage space and the ability to track and move valuable goods more efficiently.

Their customer-focused services cater to a diverse range of industries, including automotive and general manufacturing, retail distribution, construction, and communications, ensuring that businesses can efficiently manage their storage needs without the constraints of traditional warehousing.

Founded in 2017, WOW expanded from two locations and 5,400 trailers to over 40 locations across North America with a fleet of over 36,000 units. The company is continuing its growth trajectory with plans to introduce modern technologies, increase its fleet, and expand the WOW footprint in key locations, including Oklahoma City, Okla., Detroit, Mich., and Monterrey, Mexico by the end of 2024.

Visit wowtrailers.com for more information.

# # #

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment.