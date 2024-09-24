Décor Paper Market to Surge from USD 5,195.2 Million in 2024 to USD 7,555.5 Million by 2034, Riding High on Renovation Trends and E-Commerce Boom | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global décor paper market, valued at USD 5,195.2 million in 2024, is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating it will reach USD 7,555.5 million by 2034, rising at a steady CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. This promising growth reflects the surge in demand for high-quality décor papers used extensively in furniture, flooring, and paneling.



Demand Fueled by Renovation and Remodeling Trends

With an increasing focus on home and office interior renovations, particularly in urban areas, décor papers are gaining popularity for their versatility in transforming ordinary surfaces into visually stunning designs. DIY projects, particularly in kitchens and bedrooms, are becoming a significant contributor to this demand. A report by the Home Improvement Research Institute revealed that 43% of kitchen renovations in 2023 were DIY projects, highlighting the growing consumer preference for cost-effective, easy-to-apply décor solutions.

Décor papers, especially those weighing 81-120 g/m², offer the perfect balance of durability and print quality, making them ideal for applications in furniture and laminate flooring. These papers are also popular for low-pressure laminates, capturing 74.1% of the market share in 2024 due to their ability to create high-quality bonds with resins at low temperatures and pressure. The adaptability of these papers to both flat and curved surfaces makes them indispensable for modern furniture designs, particularly for cabinets, which are expected to account for over 34.0% of market share during the forecast period.

E-Commerce Expansion Driving Global Access to Décor Paper

The rapid expansion of retail and e-commerce channels, particularly in developing regions, is a key factor behind the growth of the décor paper market. As global B2C e-commerce sales are projected to increase at a rate of 14.4%, reaching USD 5.5 trillion by 2027 (according to the International Trade Administration), consumers now have unprecedented access to a wide variety of décor paper products through online platforms such as Amazon and Etsy.

Increased access to décor papers through major home improvement retailers has also contributed to the market’s expansion. These stores, offering an extensive range of products, cater to consumers seeking both classic and modern designs, with a growing focus on environmentally-friendly options.

Sustainability Trends Pose Challenges

Despite the robust growth outlook, the décor paper market faces challenges due to increasing consumer demand for sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives. With a shift toward more conscious interior design materials, products like reclaimed wood, bamboo, and recycled plastic are becoming popular alternatives to traditional décor papers. These materials are not only sustainable but offer the same visual and functional benefits. Reclaimed wood, for example, offers a rustic, natural look without contributing to deforestation, making it a preferred choice for consumers focused on eco-friendly living.

Rising renovations and DIY activities in homes and offices are driving demand for colorful decor papers. However, the availability of eco-friendly alternatives like reclaimed wood and bamboo poses market challenges. Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways

Market Valuation : The décor paper market is expected to grow from USD 5,195.2 million in 2024 to USD 7,555.5 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 3.8%.

: The décor paper market is expected to grow from USD 5,195.2 million in 2024 to USD 7,555.5 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 3.8%. Application Focus : Décor papers weighing 81-120 g/m², ideal for furniture, cabinets, and flooring, will dominate the market, capturing 44.9% of the market share in 2024.

: Décor papers weighing 81-120 g/m², ideal for furniture, cabinets, and flooring, will dominate the market, capturing 44.9% of the market share in 2024. Europe Décor Paper Market is currently valued at USD 1,025.2 Million in 2023, is expected to reach USD 1,406.4 Million by 2032 grow at a CAGR of 3.7 %

End-Use : Furniture and cabinets will remain the largest end-use segment, accounting for more than 34% of market share during the forecast period.

: Furniture and cabinets will remain the largest end-use segment, accounting for more than 34% of market share during the forecast period. Renovation and DIY Influence : Rising renovation and remodeling activities, especially DIY projects, are fueling the demand for colorful and durable décor papers.

: Rising renovation and remodeling activities, especially DIY projects, are fueling the demand for colorful and durable décor papers. E-Commerce Impact : The surge in online shopping and retail expansion is providing consumers worldwide with easy access to décor paper products.

: The surge in online shopping and retail expansion is providing consumers worldwide with easy access to décor paper products. Sustainability Challenges: The market faces potential disruption due to the availability of eco-friendly alternatives such as reclaimed wood and recycled materials.





With a strong growth outlook and new opportunities emerging from remodeling activities and e-commerce expansion, the décor paper market is well-positioned for a dynamic decade ahead. However, manufacturers must stay ahead of sustainability trends to maintain competitiveness in a market increasingly focused on environmentally-friendly solutions.





Country-Wise Insights for the Decor Paper Market

Country CAGR (2024-2034) Short Description USA 2.9 % Steady growth driven by renovation trends in residential and commercial spaces. Germany 1.8 % Focus on multifunctional decor papers with features like water and scratch resistance. China 4.7 % Significant demand fueled by large-scale urbanization and commercial infrastructure. UK 2.1 % Moderate growth due to the expansion of home improvement and DIY sectors. Spain 3.7 % Rising interest in home renovation and sustainable decor solutions. India 6.0 % Strongest growth, driven by rapid urbanization and booming real estate market. Canada 4.2 % Growth propelled by commercial real estate expansion and interior design needs.



Unlock Comprehensive Market Insights – Explore the Full Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/decor-papers-market

Key Players

Toppan Europe GmbH. Ahlstrom Holding Felix Schoeller Munksjö ITC Limited I.DECOR Exp.Imp Co., Ltd. Pudumjee Paper Products SURTECO GmbH impress Decor USA Inc. Lamigraf, S.A. Hangzhou Talent Decorative Paper Co., Ltd. Dawei Decorative Hangzhou Fimo Decorative Material Co., Ltd Fakirsons Papchem Pvt Ltd. DIC CORPORATION Sappi Limited Koehler Paper Neodecortech SpA Cartiere Panigada Longoni Roberto e figli s.r.l. Awagami Factory Tanish Industries Pvt. Ltd. Shattdecor AG





Decor Paper Market Segmentation

By Weight:

Decor paper are made with multiple weight range which include Below 65 g/m2, 65-80 g/m2, 81-120 g/m2, Above 120 g/m2.

By Product:

Décor papers are available in several products such as print base paper, solid colors, shuttering base, liners, and pre-printed paper. The print base paper is further categorized into white print paper and color print paper. Further, the color print paper is sub-categorized into brown shade, coffee shade, teak shade and timber shade.

By Application:

Various applications of decor paper include low pressure laminates, high pressure laminates and edge bonding.

By End Use:

End uses for decor paper market are furniture, flooring, paneling, partition, store fixtures, and external cladding.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa are covered.

Le marché mondial du papier décoratif , évalué à 5 195,2 millions USD en 2024, est sur le point de connaître une croissance significative, les projections indiquant qu'il atteindra 7 555,5 millions USD d'ici 2034, augmentant à un TCAC stable de 3,8 % au cours de la période de prévision. Cette croissance prometteuse reflète la forte demande de papiers décoratifs de haute qualité largement utilisés dans les meubles, les revêtements de sol et les lambris.

La demande est alimentée par les tendances en matière de rénovation et de remodelage

Alors que l’accent est mis de plus en plus sur la rénovation intérieure des maisons et des bureaux, en particulier dans les zones urbaines, les papiers décoratifs gagnent en popularité en raison de leur polyvalence pour transformer des surfaces ordinaires en designs visuellement époustouflants. Les projets de bricolage, en particulier dans les cuisines et les chambres à coucher, contribuent de plus en plus à cette demande. Un rapport du Home Improvement Research Institute a révélé que 43 % des rénovations de cuisine en 2023 étaient des projets de bricolage, soulignant la préférence croissante des consommateurs pour des solutions de décoration économiques et faciles à appliquer.

Les papiers décoratifs, en particulier ceux dont le poids est compris entre 81 et 120 g/m², offrent un équilibre parfait entre durabilité et qualité d'impression, ce qui les rend idéaux pour les applications dans les meubles et les sols stratifiés. Ces papiers sont également populaires pour les stratifiés basse pression, capturant 74,1 % de la part de marché en 2024 en raison de leur capacité à créer des liaisons de haute qualité avec des résines à basse température et pression. L'adaptabilité de ces papiers aux surfaces planes et courbes les rend indispensables pour les conceptions de meubles modernes, en particulier pour les armoires, qui devraient représenter plus de 34,0 % de la part de marché au cours de la période de prévision.

L'expansion du commerce électronique favorise l'accès mondial au papier décoratif

L’expansion rapide des canaux de vente au détail et de commerce électronique , en particulier dans les régions en développement, est un facteur clé de la croissance du marché du papier décoratif. Alors que les ventes mondiales de commerce électronique B2C devraient augmenter à un rythme de 14,4 %, pour atteindre 5,5 billions de dollars d’ici 2027 (selon l’International Trade Administration), les consommateurs ont désormais un accès sans précédent à une grande variété de produits de papier décoratif via des plateformes en ligne telles qu’Amazon et Etsy.

L'accès accru aux papiers décoratifs par l'intermédiaire des principaux détaillants spécialisés dans la rénovation résidentielle a également contribué à l'expansion du marché. Ces magasins, qui proposent une vaste gamme de produits, s'adressent aux consommateurs à la recherche de designs à la fois classiques et modernes, avec une attention croissante portée aux options respectueuses de l'environnement.

Les tendances en matière de développement durable posent des défis

Malgré des perspectives de croissance solides, le marché du papier décoratif est confronté à des défis en raison de la demande croissante des consommateurs pour des alternatives durables et respectueuses de l'environnement. Avec l'évolution vers des matériaux de décoration intérieure plus respectueux de l'environnement, des produits comme le bois récupéré, le bambou et le plastique recyclé deviennent des alternatives populaires aux papiers décoratifs traditionnels. Ces matériaux sont non seulement durables, mais offrent les mêmes avantages visuels et fonctionnels. Le bois récupéré, par exemple, offre un aspect rustique et naturel sans contribuer à la déforestation, ce qui en fait un choix privilégié pour les consommateurs soucieux d'un mode de vie respectueux de l'environnement.

L'augmentation des rénovations et des activités de bricolage dans les maisons et les bureaux stimule la demande de papiers décoratifs colorés. Cependant, la disponibilité d'alternatives écologiques comme le bois et le bambou récupérés pose des défis au marché. Selon Ismail Sutaria, consultant principal en emballage chez Future Market Insights (FMI) .

Principaux points à retenir

Évaluation du marché : Le marché du papier décoratif devrait passer de 5 195,2 millions USD en 2024 à 7 555,5 millions USD en 2034, avec un TCAC de 3,8 %.

: Le marché du papier décoratif devrait passer de 5 195,2 millions USD en 2024 à 7 555,5 millions USD en 2034, avec un TCAC de 3,8 %. Domaine d'application : Les papiers décoratifs d'un poids de 81 à 120 g/m², idéaux pour les meubles, les armoires et les revêtements de sol, domineront le marché, capturant 44,9 % des parts de marché en 2024.

: Les papiers décoratifs d'un poids de 81 à 120 g/m², idéaux pour les meubles, les armoires et les revêtements de sol, domineront le marché, capturant 44,9 % des parts de marché en 2024. Utilisation finale : Les meubles et les armoires resteront le segment d’utilisation finale le plus important, représentant plus de 34 % des parts de marché au cours de la période de prévision.

: Les meubles et les armoires resteront le segment d’utilisation finale le plus important, représentant plus de 34 % des parts de marché au cours de la période de prévision. Influence de la rénovation et du bricolage : L’augmentation des activités de rénovation et de remodelage, en particulier les projets de bricolage, alimente la demande de papiers décoratifs colorés et durables.

: L’augmentation des activités de rénovation et de remodelage, en particulier les projets de bricolage, alimente la demande de papiers décoratifs colorés et durables. Impact du commerce électronique : l’essor des achats en ligne et l’expansion du commerce de détail offrent aux consommateurs du monde entier un accès facile aux produits de papier décoratif.

: l’essor des achats en ligne et l’expansion du commerce de détail offrent aux consommateurs du monde entier un accès facile aux produits de papier décoratif. Défis en matière de durabilité : Le marché est confronté à des perturbations potentielles en raison de la disponibilité d’alternatives écologiques telles que le bois récupéré et les matériaux recyclés.

Avec de solides perspectives de croissance et de nouvelles opportunités issues des activités de rénovation et de l’expansion du commerce électronique, le marché du papier décoratif est bien positionné pour une décennie dynamique à venir. Cependant, les fabricants doivent rester en avance sur les tendances en matière de développement durable pour maintenir leur compétitivité sur un marché de plus en plus axé sur les solutions respectueuses de l’environnement.



Principaux acteurs

Toppan Europe GmbH. Ahlström Holding Félix Schoeller Munksjö ITC Limitée DECOR Exp.Imp Co., Ltd. Produits en papier Pudumjee SURTECO GmbH impressionnez Decor USA Inc. Lamigraf, SA Hangzhou Talent Decorative Paper Co., Ltd. Dawei décoratif Hangzhou Fimo Decorative Material Co., Ltd Fakirsons Papchem Pvt Ltd. SOCIÉTÉ DIC Sappi Limitée Papier Koehler Neodecortech SpA Cartiere Panigada Longoni Roberto et ses enfants srl Usine d'Awagami Tanish Industries Pvt. Ltd. Shattdecor AG



Segmentation du marché du papier décoratif

En poids :

Le papier décoratif est fabriqué avec plusieurs gammes de grammages, notamment moins de 65 g/m2, 65-80 g/m2, 81-120 g/m2 et plus de 120 g/m2.

Par produit :

Les papiers décoratifs sont disponibles en plusieurs produits tels que le papier de base imprimé, les couleurs unies, le papier de base de coffrage, les doublures et le papier pré-imprimé. Le papier de base imprimé est ensuite classé en papier d'impression blanc et en papier d'impression couleur. De plus, le papier d'impression couleur est sous-catégorisé en teinte marron, teinte café, teinte teck et teinte bois.

Par application :

Les différentes applications du papier décoratif comprennent les stratifiés basse pression, les stratifiés haute pression et le collage des bords.

Par utilisation finale :

Les utilisations finales du marché du papier décoratif sont les meubles, les revêtements de sol, les panneaux, les cloisons, les agencements de magasins et les revêtements extérieurs.

Par région :

Les principaux pays d’Amérique du Nord, d’Amérique latine, d’Asie de l’Est, d’Asie du Sud et du Pacifique, d’Europe occidentale, d’Europe de l’Est, du Moyen-Orient et d’Afrique sont couverts.

